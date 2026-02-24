Thailand tells UNESCO Cambodia used Preah Vihear temple as military base

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who is visiting Paris, France, and Geneva, Switzerland, said after a bilateral meeting with the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at UNESCO headquarters that Thailand is watching with concern senior Cambodian officials making remarks on various international platforms in ways that are not helpful to Thai–Cambodian relations.
He cited allegations that Thailand has seized territory as a fabrication, and said that if Cambodia remains committed to restoring relations, both sides should move forward on issues such as border trade, rather than returning to the same behaviour on the world stage.
Sihasak said Thailand does not want to engage in a tit-for-tat, but it is necessary to clarify the facts.
Thailand is looking ahead, including seeking a ceasefire to calm the situation and create conditions for trust between the two sides.
However, if Cambodia continues with the same approach, it will be difficult for relations to move forward because trust would be lacking.
Cooperation to build confidence would allow ties to progress, he added, but that remains difficult at present.
On reports from Cambodia claiming Thailand burned forests to clear land, Sihasak said the Cambodian side was spreading allegations aimed at damaging Thailand’s image.
Cambodia should stop applying pressure and agree to talks, he said, adding that channels for communication already exist.
There is no benefit in pressuring each other, and Cambodia should recognise that many countries already understand the claims do not match the facts.
The foreign minister warned that continuing down this path could backfire and appear negative, adding that Cambodia seemed to have prepared everything in advance.
He said the meeting with UNESCO also raised the issue of attacks on the Temple of Preah Vihear.
Thailand is saddened and said the damage would not have occurred if Cambodia had not used the temple as a military base and for weapons storage.
Once conflict breaks out, using a cultural World Heritage site for military purposes can lead to damage, he said, while stressing that Thailand did not want any harm to be done.
UNESCO understood the explanation but did not take sides in order to remain neutral, and encouraged Thailand and Cambodia to hold talks, consistent with Thailand’s position.
Sihasak said UNESCO is interested in how the Temple of Preah Vihear was damaged during clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, and how restoration and rehabilitation would be carried out.
UNESCO does not want to be involved in the issue of the site being used as an operations base, he added, but is considering sending a team to assess the extent of the damage.
The matter is under review.