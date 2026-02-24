Thailand tells UNESCO Cambodia used Preah Vihear temple as military base

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who is visiting Paris, France, and Geneva, Switzerland, said after a bilateral meeting with the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at UNESCO headquarters that Thailand is watching with concern senior Cambodian officials making remarks on various international platforms in ways that are not helpful to Thai–Cambodian relations.

He cited allegations that Thailand has seized territory as a fabrication, and said that if Cambodia remains committed to restoring relations, both sides should move forward on issues such as border trade, rather than returning to the same behaviour on the world stage.

Sihasak said Thailand does not want to engage in a tit-for-tat, but it is necessary to clarify the facts.

Thailand is looking ahead, including seeking a ceasefire to calm the situation and create conditions for trust between the two sides.