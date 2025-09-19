EnCo and OR Sign Agreement to Establish the Largest EV HUB of EV Station PluZ at EnCo Terminal, Strengthening Thailand’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

This initiative will transform EnTer into a major charging point under the EV Station PluZ network, designed to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging, ensuring convenience and confidence in every journey for all users.

The largest EV HUB of EV Station PluZ at EnCo Terminal (EnTer), under the collaboration between Energy Complex Co., Ltd. (EnCo) and PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), has been established to meet the continuously increasing demand for electric vehicle usage. The project aims to provide convenience for employees, visitors, and the public to use the service with confidence and safety under OR’s EV Station PluZ brand. This installation features Quick Charge units of 120 kilowatts, 180 kilowatts, and 200 kilowatts, supporting fast charging with high safety standards and a total power capacity of 940 kilowatts. Users can choose either to reserve charging time in advance or to use the walk-in service conveniently through the EV Station PluZ application, meeting all the needs of today’s electric vehicle users.

Mr. Sirasak Chandrema, President of Energy Complex Co., Ltd. (EnCo), emphasized EnCo’s commitment to promoting clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions under its sustainability and environmental policies. This is to strengthen the organization’s capabilities in both innovation and social responsibility. The opening of this EV HUB marks another important step in supporting and driving Thailand’s electric vehicle infrastructure, while also raising building management standards to be more environmentally friendly. It positions EnCo Terminal as a center for clean energy that is ready to support convenient, safe, and sustainable travel for all users.