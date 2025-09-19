EnCo and OR Sign Agreement to Establish the Largest EV HUB of EV Station PluZ at EnCo Terminal, Strengthening Thailand’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

This initiative will transform EnTer into a major charging point under the EV Station PluZ network, designed to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging, ensuring convenience and confidence in every journey for all users.
The largest EV HUB of EV Station PluZ at EnCo Terminal (EnTer), under the collaboration between Energy Complex Co., Ltd. (EnCo) and PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), has been established to meet the continuously increasing demand for electric vehicle usage. The project aims to provide convenience for employees, visitors, and the public to use the service with confidence and safety under OR’s EV Station PluZ brand. This installation features Quick Charge units of 120 kilowatts, 180 kilowatts, and 200 kilowatts, supporting fast charging with high safety standards and a total power capacity of 940 kilowatts. Users can choose either to reserve charging time in advance or to use the walk-in service conveniently through the EV Station PluZ application, meeting all the needs of today’s electric vehicle users.
Mr. Sirasak Chandrema, President of Energy Complex Co., Ltd. (EnCo), emphasized EnCo’s commitment to promoting clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions under its sustainability and environmental policies. This is to strengthen the organization’s capabilities in both innovation and social responsibility. The opening of this EV HUB marks another important step in supporting and driving Thailand’s electric vehicle infrastructure, while also raising building management standards to be more environmentally friendly. It positions EnCo Terminal as a center for clean energy that is ready to support convenient, safe, and sustainable travel for all users.
Mr. Piman Poolsri, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil Retail Business, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Co., Ltd (OR) added that OR is moving forward in building the EV Station PluZ charging network to fully support the transition to a low-carbon society, while also meeting the needs of Thailand’s EV users nationwide. Confidence is reinforced by plans to expand to more than 1,250 charging stations. This time, OR has joined hands with EnCo to extend charging services into office buildings and high-potential commercial areas with strong demand, by developing the largest EV Hub of EV Station PluZ with a total power capacity of 940 kilowatts. The project also enhances convenience and matches the lifestyle of modern users through services on the EV Station PluZ application, which allows users to search for stations, book, charge, pay, and collect blueplus+ reward points — all in one platform. OR is committed to expanding clean energy infrastructure nationwide to support the future of mobility for Thai people.
EnCo remains committed to management with the highest standards, upholding principles of workplace safety alongside the sustainable care of its personnel, partners and the environment, in order to become a quality organization that achieves stable, long-term growth.
