Frasers Property Unveils Six-Point Plan for Climate-Resilient Real Estate

Group CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi outlines major decarbonisation, renewable energy, and urban greening efforts to combat global heating.

Frasers Property Limited (FRER Property) has presented its comprehensive sustainability vision, detailing a six-point strategy for the real estate sector to proactively combat the worsening climate change crisis.

Speaking at the "Sustainability Forum 2026" in Bangkok on Thursday, Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer, stressed that sustainability is not merely desirable but "essential for future development," given that the urban real estate industry contributes up to 70% of global warming effects in city centres.

Panote highlighted the critical global context, noting that the previous year was the hottest on record and warning that temperature rises exceeding 2 degrees Celsius would lead to devastating losses, including 99% of underwater corals.

The new essential target is to limit warming to 2.5 - 2.9 degrees Celsius, requiring accelerated efforts.

The Group's strategy is fundamentally guided by three core principles: the Thai Sufficiency Economy philosophy, meticulous Life Cycle Management (as construction only accounts for 30% of a project’s lifespan), and the need for the industry to accept its high responsibility.