Frasers Property Unveils Six-Point Plan for Climate-Resilient Real Estate

Group CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi outlines major decarbonisation, renewable energy, and urban greening efforts to combat global heating.
Frasers Property Limited (FRER Property) has presented its comprehensive sustainability vision, detailing a six-point strategy for the real estate sector to proactively combat the worsening climate change crisis.
Speaking at the "Sustainability Forum 2026" in Bangkok on Thursday, Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer, stressed that sustainability is not merely desirable but "essential for future development," given that the urban real estate industry contributes up to 70% of global warming effects in city centres.
Panote highlighted the critical global context, noting that the previous year was the hottest on record and warning that temperature rises exceeding 2 degrees Celsius would lead to devastating losses, including 99% of underwater corals.
The new essential target is to limit warming to 2.5 - 2.9 degrees Celsius, requiring accelerated efforts.
The Group's strategy is fundamentally guided by three core principles: the Thai Sufficiency Economy philosophy, meticulous Life Cycle Management (as construction only accounts for 30% of a project’s lifespan), and the need for the industry to accept its high responsibility.
Six Pillars of Sustainability
The company has established six core strategies to drive its environmental and sustainability goals:
Decarbonisation: Completing Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction and planning the strategy for Scope 3 emissions (the full supply chain).
Renewable Energy: Targeting 215 megawatts of capacity, having already achieved 78 megawatts.
Climate Resilience: Assessing and mitigating risks from climate change, specifically focused on potential flooding and seismic activity.
Green Certification: Standardising all projects to meet stringent sustainability and green building certifications.
Responsible Sourcing: Ensuring all building materials are sourced responsibly, adhering to international standards.
Nature/Biodiversity: Developing a framework to actively enhance and promote biodiversity within urban projects.
Bangkok: A Sustainable Megacity Case Study
Panote acknowledged that Bangkok, as a megacity, faces acute challenges, including temperatures 2 to 2.8 degrees Celsius higher than surrounding areas, green space below WHO standards, significant flood risks, and severe PM 2.5 pollution.
To tackle this, the company is focusing on a major development along the Blue Line Skytrain on Rama 4 Road. This project will feature a Line Park and over 42,000 square metres of new green space.
Designed to achieve the rigorous Well Standard Building certification, the development is projected to: