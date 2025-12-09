Cold spell deepens over upper Thailand as south braces for heavier rain

The TMD on Tuesday (December 9) forecast freezing weather over northern and upper northeastern Thailand, with temperatures dropping further to lows of around 15°C.
Bangkok and its vicinity will be cool in the morning, while rain is expected to increase over the South.
Over the next 24 hours, the North and Northeast will be cool to cold, while the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the East and upper South, will be cool in the mornings.
People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the chilly conditions and to be aware of possible fires caused by dry weather and strong winds.
These conditions are being caused by a moderately high-pressure system or cold air mass from China extending over upper Thailand.
In the South, scattered thundershowers will persist due to the north-easterly monsoon blowing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the Gulf are of moderate strength, with heights of about 2 metres in the lower Gulf and 1–2 metres in the upper Gulf, rising to more than 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
For the time being, dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand will remain at low to moderate levels thanks to prevailing winds over the region.
Bangkok and vicinity
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (east coast)
From Nakhon Si Thammarat northwards:
From Songkhla southwards:
Southern region (west coast)