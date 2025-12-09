Cold spell deepens over upper Thailand as south braces for heavier rain

The TMD on Tuesday (December 9) forecast freezing weather over northern and upper northeastern Thailand, with temperatures dropping further to lows of around 15°C.

Bangkok and its vicinity will be cool in the morning, while rain is expected to increase over the South.

Over the next 24 hours, the North and Northeast will be cool to cold, while the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the East and upper South, will be cool in the mornings.

People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the chilly conditions and to be aware of possible fires caused by dry weather and strong winds.