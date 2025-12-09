Cold spell deepens over upper Thailand as south braces for heavier rain

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 09, 2025

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of chilly mornings across upper Thailand and stronger monsoon rains, rough seas and thundershowers along the South.

  • A moderately high-pressure system from China is causing a cold spell in upper Thailand, with temperatures in the northern and northeastern regions dropping to lows of around 15°C.
  • In southern Thailand, a north-easterly monsoon is bringing increased thundershowers and rougher seas, with waves in the Gulf of Thailand reaching up to 2 meters or more.
  • The cool weather is also affecting the Central and Eastern regions, including Bangkok, which are experiencing cool morning temperatures.
  • Mariners in the south are advised to proceed with caution, while residents in the cooler northern regions are advised to take care of their health.

The TMD on Tuesday (December 9) forecast freezing weather over northern and upper northeastern Thailand, with temperatures dropping further to lows of around 15°C.

Bangkok and its vicinity will be cool in the morning, while rain is expected to increase over the South.

Over the next 24 hours, the North and Northeast will be cool to cold, while the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the East and upper South, will be cool in the mornings.

People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the chilly conditions and to be aware of possible fires caused by dry weather and strong winds.

These conditions are being caused by a moderately high-pressure system or cold air mass from China extending over upper Thailand.

In the South, scattered thundershowers will persist due to the north-easterly monsoon blowing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf are of moderate strength, with heights of about 2 metres in the lower Gulf and 1–2 metres in the upper Gulf, rising to more than 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

For the time being, dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand will remain at low to moderate levels thanks to prevailing winds over the region.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am on Tuesday (December 9) to 6am on Wednesday (December 10)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature 20–22°C; maximum 31–32°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–25 kph.

Northern region

  • Cool to cold in the morning, with temperatures falling slightly further.
  • Minimum temperature 15–18°C; maximum 27–32°C.
  • On mountain tops, cold to very cold with minimum temperatures of 6–12°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 kph.

Northeastern region

  • Cool to cold in the morning with strong winds.
  • Minimum temperature 14–18°C; maximum 28–30°C.
  • On hilltops, cold with minimum temperatures of 10–14°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–30 kph.

Central region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature 18–20°C; maximum 30–31°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–25 kph.

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature 19–22°C; maximum 30–33°C.
  • North-easterly winds 15–35 kph.
  • Wave height about 1 metre, increasing to 1–2 metres offshore.

Southern region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning over the upper part of the region, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 19–23°C; maximum 29–32°C.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat northwards:

  • North-easterly winds 15–35 kph; waves 1–2 metres high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

From Songkhla southwards:

  • North-easterly winds 20–35 kph; waves about 2 metres high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Isolated light rain.
  • Minimum temperature 21–24°C; maximum 32–33°C.
  • North-easterly winds 15–30 kph; wave height about 1 metre, rising to more than 1 metre offshore, and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
