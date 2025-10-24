Detailed Thailand-Cambodia resolution to be finalised soon, says Anwar

Anwar said the signing of any agreement reached by the two countries will be witnessed by him and United States President Donald Trump.
"The defence ministers of Cambodia and Thailand will finalise the detailed terms, and if an agreement is reached within the next day or two, the signing will be witnessed by me and President Donald Trump, who also supports this resolution,” he said during Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday (Oct 23).
He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) regarding the list of heads of state and government, and international organisations attending the 47th Asean Summit, as well as the key achievements of Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship.
Anwar said Malaysia has successfully played the role of mediator to help resolve the border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand.
"As I have mentioned before, the negotiations were not held just once but repeatedly, including meetings between the heads of the armed forces of both countries in Kuala Lumpur, followed by meetings of the foreign ministers and, more recently, the defence ministers of both nations," he said.
In addition, as Asean Chair, the Prime Minister stressed that Malaysia has played an important role in expanding and strengthening the ceasefire in Myanmar with the support of neighbouring countries, particularly Thailand.
"As a result, although some incidents of shootings, attacks and oppression against ethnic groups such as the Karen, Arakan and Rohingya still occur, they are gradually coming to an end.
"For the first time as well, we have been allowed to deliver humanitarian aid to Myanmar without restrictions," he said.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network