Detailed Thailand-Cambodia resolution to be finalised soon, says Anwar

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) regarding the list of heads of state and government, and international organisations attending the 47th Asean Summit, as well as the key achievements of Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship.

Anwar said Malaysia has successfully played the role of mediator to help resolve the border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand.

"As I have mentioned before, the negotiations were not held just once but repeatedly, including meetings between the heads of the armed forces of both countries in Kuala Lumpur, followed by meetings of the foreign ministers and, more recently, the defence ministers of both nations," he said.