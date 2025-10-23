Data centres: Thailand’s gateway to the global AI stage

AI is transforming the world across every dimension

As nations race to become the next global hub for artificial intelligence, the key question is no longer “Will AI truly transform every industry?” but rather “Which country will have the infrastructure ready to lead that transformation?”

Tiwa Petcharat, Executive Vice President of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand), says this is a critical moment Thailand cannot afford to miss, a chance to leverage its strengths and position itself as ASEAN’s number one hub for AI infrastructure.

Thailand’s digital turning point

Thailand now stands at a major crossroads in its digital transformation journey. The country already hosts more than 55 operational data centres, strategically located at the heart of Southeast Asia, supported by robust submarine cable networks and investment incentives from the Board of Investment (BOI).

“These fundamentals give Thailand a strong foundation to meet the fast-growing demand for advanced digital infrastructure,” Tiwa said.

According to DC Byte, Bangkok is now one of the fastest-growing data centre markets in Southeast Asia, with a total IT load capacity exceeding 2.5 gigawatts, ranking second only to Johor, Malaysia.

In the next five years, new investments are projected to reach 200 billion baht, boosting the country’s total power capacity to 500 megawatts, more than three times the current 157 MW.