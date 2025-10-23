Thailand Courts South Korean Investment in AI and Future Industries

Thai Finance Minister meets Korean counterpart to cement a long-term economic partnership, inviting investment in semiconductors, smart health, and EVs.
Thailand is actively seeking South Korean expertise and capital to fuel its digital transformation, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-tech manufacturing.
Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, held a bilateral meeting with Koo Yun Cheol, the Republic of Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, on Thursday in Incheon.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 32nd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting.
The two leaders reaffirmed the long-standing economic partnership between their nations and committed to expanding cooperation in trade, economics, and investment.
The central focus of the discussions was collaboration on the digital economy, AI technology, and innovation.
South Korea was recognised as a global model in these areas, while Thailand reiterated its government's core policy commitment to developing digital infrastructure and enhancing its workforce’s digital skills.
Both parties agreed to promote digital innovation between their private sectors and encouraged Korean investment in Thailand's priority future industries, including:
This investment push aligns directly with Thailand’s medium-term economic strategy.
Energy security was also highlighted as a critical need in the digital economy era, with both ministers agreeing to support the development of clean energy and efforts to reduce energy costs.
Ekniti used the meeting to set the goal for 2026 as the 'Year of Thai Investment', formally inviting the Korean private sector to utilise Thailand’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) mechanisms for new ventures.
Finally, the Thai minister extended an official invitation to his Korean counterpart to attend the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, which Thailand will host.