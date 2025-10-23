Thailand Courts South Korean Investment in AI and Future Industries

Thai Finance Minister meets Korean counterpart to cement a long-term economic partnership, inviting investment in semiconductors, smart health, and EVs.

Thailand is actively seeking South Korean expertise and capital to fuel its digital transformation, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-tech manufacturing.

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, held a bilateral meeting with Koo Yun Cheol, the Republic of Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, on Thursday in Incheon.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 32nd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting.

The two leaders reaffirmed the long-standing economic partnership between their nations and committed to expanding cooperation in trade, economics, and investment.

The central focus of the discussions was collaboration on the digital economy, AI technology, and innovation.

South Korea was recognised as a global model in these areas, while Thailand reiterated its government's core policy commitment to developing digital infrastructure and enhancing its workforce’s digital skills.