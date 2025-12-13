F-16s bomb “Chai Chum Nea” bridge and casino used as Cambodian military base



At 6.10am on December 13, 2025, reporters said the Royal Thai Navy’s Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Force and the Royal Thai Air Force launched a joint operation to hit military objectives across the border.

The operation began before dawn, with the Air Force deploying F-16 jets to strike a Cambodian military stronghold and transport route at the Chai Chum Nea bridge in Pursat province, after the Navy detected continued reinforcement of Cambodian troops and heavy weapons close to the Trat border.



As part of the same mission, the Navy asked the Air Force to also neutralise a second key target: a casino complex in Thmoda allegedly used by Cambodian forces as a command base and heavy-weapons position on high ground to fire into Thai territory.

F-16s dropped bombs into openings on the upper floors of the casino building. The blast caused severe internal damage throughout the structure, believed to be 8–10 storeys tall, effectively knocking it out as an operational base.