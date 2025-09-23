Thai Armed Forces confirm Cambodia’s acceptance of 'Nong Ya Kaeo' boundary markers

Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, revealed on Tuesday (September 23, 2025) details regarding the border markers 42 and 43, located in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.
Marker 42 is situated at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, while Marker 43 is at Ban Non Mak Mun, both in the same district.
The documents released on September 22, 2025, were sourced from the Military Mapping Department. These documents were jointly signed by the head of the Thai-Cambodian Border Survey Team, Lt Gen Chakorn Boonphakdee, who is now the head of the Military Mapping Department. At that time, he held the rank of colonel and served as the director of the Planning and Projects Division.
On the Cambodian side, the document was signed by Lai Siang Lee, the Permanent Secretary of Cambodia’s Ministry of Border Affairs.
The document in question was signed in 2016, following a joint survey conducted in 2006, with the final results confirming the completion of 74 border markers by 2007.
Although the document was presented during a Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting, it was never formally included in the agenda.
On June 14, 2025, Thailand attached this document for review, and both sides subsequently signed to certify its contents.
When asked if Cambodia's refusal to accept the document would have any consequences, Withai responded, “It has no effect because the documents are documents. Once they were presented at the meeting and accepted, it’s done. However, I must inform the press that this is a certification of the border markers as outlined in the 2000 MOU, which clearly states that markers 41, 42, 43, and 44 will follow a straight line from the midpoint of the boundary posts.”
He continued, “As for the unresolved issues, such as Marker 42 at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, there is an 80-metre discrepancy between the Thai-confirmed marker and the one claimed by Cambodia. Regarding Marker 43, the latest survey in 2006 found the marker had fallen. Initially, it was missing, but when we located it, we discovered it had been buried under soil. Both Thailand and Cambodia then installed temporary markers to indicate the location, acknowledging it as Marker 43.”
Withai further explained that while Cambodia may not accept the boundary line during JBC meetings, it has acknowledged the boundary markers.
The MOU clearly states that the boundary line should be straight. Additionally, there are aerial photographs of Markers 42 and 43 confirming that Ban Nong Ya Kaeo lies within Thailand’s sovereign territory.
Regarding the barbed wire fence, he clarified, “The barbed wire is not the boundary line; it’s a safety measure for the people. It’s there to prevent Cambodians from crossing over. There have been instances of Cambodians crossing the border and causing disturbances, creating issues for Thai citizens. Therefore, the fence is necessary to keep people from coming over and causing trouble.”