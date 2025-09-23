Thai Armed Forces confirm Cambodia’s acceptance of 'Nong Ya Kaeo' boundary markers

Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, revealed on Tuesday (September 23, 2025) details regarding the border markers 42 and 43, located in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.

Marker 42 is situated at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, while Marker 43 is at Ban Non Mak Mun, both in the same district.

The documents released on September 22, 2025, were sourced from the Military Mapping Department. These documents were jointly signed by the head of the Thai-Cambodian Border Survey Team, Lt Gen Chakorn Boonphakdee, who is now the head of the Military Mapping Department. At that time, he held the rank of colonel and served as the director of the Planning and Projects Division.

On the Cambodian side, the document was signed by Lai Siang Lee, the Permanent Secretary of Cambodia’s Ministry of Border Affairs.

The document in question was signed in 2016, following a joint survey conducted in 2006, with the final results confirming the completion of 74 border markers by 2007.