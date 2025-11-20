First Army reports progress in mine-clearance operations at Ban Nong Chan – Ban Nong Ya Kaew 

On November 19, 2025, the First Army Area, Burapha Task Force and Infantry Task Force 12, together with Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1 and Engineer Regiment 2, provided an operational update on efforts to secure and clear suspected hazardous areas in Ban Nong Chan (Area C) and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, along the Thai–Cambodian border.
Mine-clearance in Area C began on November 11, 2025, with the following results reported on November 19:
1. Daily clearance progress
5. Findings since the start of operations
Ban Nong Chan sector
At 13:00 hrs, defence attachés from 17 countries arrived at Ban Nong Chan (opposite Boundary Posts 46–47, Joj Chrey village on the Cambodian side) to observe operations and receive a briefing on the border situation, with a particular focus on mine-clearance efforts.
Ban Nong Ya Kaew sector
At 09:00 hrs, the Thai–Cambodian temporary boundary-marker survey team conducted a joint drone-mapping operation to produce aerial imagery for use in ground verification.
Both sides agreed to begin installing Temporary International (TI) boundary markers in three phases:
At 13:20 hrs, the delegation of 17 defence attachés arrived at JTS 34, Ban Nong Ya Kaew (opposite Boundary Posts 42–43, Prey Chan village).
They reviewed operations and were briefed on the overall border situation, including the November 12, 2025 armed incident.