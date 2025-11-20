First Army reports progress in mine-clearance operations at Ban Nong Chan – Ban Nong Ya Kaew 

On November 19, 2025, the First Army Area, Burapha Task Force and Infantry Task Force 12, together with Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1 and Engineer Regiment 2, provided an operational update on efforts to secure and clear suspected hazardous areas in Ban Nong Chan (Area C) and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, along the Thai–Cambodian border.

Mine-clearance in Area C began on November 11, 2025, with the following results reported on November 19:

1. Daily clearance progress

Area C

Cleared today: 800 sq.m.

(out of a total of 288,457 sq.m.)

2. Cumulative clearance

Area C

Total area cleared: 3,653 sq.m.

Equivalent to 1.27% of the target area

3. Operational details

3.1 Search teams

Cleared: 3,653 sq.m.

3.2 Machinery teams

BearCat machine deployed for vegetation removal

Area cleared by machinery: 0 sq.m.

Total area cleared today: 3,653 sq.m.

4. Items found today