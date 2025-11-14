Thai military escorts AOT to collect evidence of Cambodian gunfire at Ban Nong Ya Kaew





The Thai Armed Forces brought the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) to investigate the incident in which Cambodian troops allegedly fired into Ban Nong Ya Kaew, creating a staged situation. The team also collected spent bullets lodged inside a bunker as evidence.

On November 14, 2025 at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Sa Kaeo province, Air Force Captain Siriboon Ditthayaem of the Military Intelligence Directorate led the AOT delegation to inspect the situation and verify facts in the area of Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo.

The Thai AOT delegation was headed by Brig Gen Samsul Rizal bin Musa, Malaysian Assistant Defence Attaché, accompanied by representatives from Indonesia and the Philippines—four observers from three ASEAN countries.

Thai security officials, led by Col Chainarong Kasi, Commander of Task Force 12 under the Burapha Force, escorted the AOT team to inspect the first point of interest: a tree line showing bullet trajectory marks, where rounds grazed the trees before penetrating the bunker behind.