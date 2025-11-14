Army says AOT report confirms newly laid landmines; Malaysian media corrects earlier report

The Royal Thai Army has reaffirmed that the AOT (ASEAN Observer Team) report clearly identifies the landmines found along the Thai-Cambodian border as newly laid, following earlier inaccurate reporting by Malaysian media.

On November 14 at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, reference was made to news reports claiming that Malaysia’s Foreign Minister had stated the landmines discovered in the border area were “old mines”.

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, the Army spokesperson, clarified that a fact-check confirmed the confusion stemmed from an erroneous English-language report by Malaysia’s Bernama news agency. The inaccurate information was then picked up by Thai and Cambodian media outlets, leading to widespread misunderstanding. Bernama has since corrected the report.

He said documents from the AOT explicitly state the mines were newly planted, confirming that the earlier contradiction was solely due to a reporting error.