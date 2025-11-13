Bomb disposal unit clears 7 landmines in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo over 2 days

On November 13, 2025, a report from the First Army Region stated that the Burapha Task Force, in collaboration with the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1 and the 2nd Engineer Regiment, successfully cleared 7 landmines in the Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province. The operation, which started on November 11, 2025, focused on clearing a suspected hazardous area identified as Area C.

On November 12, 2025, the team managed to clear 1,048 square meters of land from a total area of 288,457 square meters, bringing the cumulative total to 1,485 square meters, which represents 0.51% of the area. The BearCat machinery was used to assist in clearing vegetation during the mine disposal process.