Bomb disposal unit clears 7 landmines in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo over 2 days

On November 13, 2025, a report from the First Army Region stated that the Burapha Task Force, in collaboration with the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1 and the 2nd Engineer Regiment, successfully cleared 7 landmines in the Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province. The operation, which started on November 11, 2025, focused on clearing a suspected hazardous area identified as Area C.
On November 12, 2025, the team managed to clear 1,048 square meters of land from a total area of 288,457 square meters, bringing the cumulative total to 1,485 square meters, which represents 0.51% of the area. The BearCat machinery was used to assist in clearing vegetation during the mine disposal process.
The team discovered 7 anti-personnel landmines in the area:
No tank mines were found during the operation.
This effort is part of the mission to make the border areas safe from landmines and to restore the land for agricultural use and civilian life, in line with the Royal Thai Army’s policy of ensuring “safe, secure, and sustainable borders.”