Thai Central Bank Chief Targets Unregulated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Lending

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn fast-tracks digital credit regulations to prevent rapid debt accumulation among vulnerable Thai teenagers.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is fast-tracking a sweeping regulatory framework to rein in the country's booming "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) sector, warning that unregulated digital credit platforms are driving rapid debt accumulation among Thai teenagers.

According to Krungthep Turakij reporter Wichulada Pakdeesuwan, BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn confirmed that the central bank is engaged in urgent consultations with industry stakeholders.

Speaking at the 2026 Advanced Economic Journalist Capacity Development Project training session, the governor acknowledged that while policing the highly fragmented fintech market presents immense technical complexities, baseline rules will be enforced before the end of the year to safeguard the financial discipline of young consumers.

Following the completion of ongoing inter-agency reviews, the BOT plans to launch a statutory public hearing phase. Certain immediate intervention measures are slated to take effect by the end of December.

