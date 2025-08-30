GSB to Showcase Social Impact at Southeast Asia's Largest Sustainability Expo

The Government Savings Bank (GSB) has announced its support for Sustainability Expo 2025, a major event on sustainable development in Southeast Asia.

Jaruporn Kamthornnopakun, GSB's Assistant Director of Marketing and Sustainability Communications, attended the press conference for the 6th "Sufficiency for Sustainability" expo on Monday.

The GSB is a principal sponsor of the event, which brings together leading organisations from the public, private, and non-profit sectors to foster innovation and share knowledge on sustainability.

The expo, which runs from 26 September to 5 October 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, aims to find solutions to climate change by promoting a balance between economic, social, and environmental factors.

At the event, the GSB will showcase its work as a "social bank" and its success in creating a positive impact on society.

The bank will highlight its achievements across four key areas: increasing access to formal financial services, addressing debt problems, promoting social and community development, and supporting government policies for economic stimulus.

The GSB's participation underscores its commitment to the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework, with a particular focus on its significant social contributions.