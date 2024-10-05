Top execs call for uniform sustainability regulations within ASEAN

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, and Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO of Frasers Property, joined forces on Friday (October 4) to discuss the critical role of sustainability in the hospitality and mobility sectors.

The panel discussion held at the Sustainability Expo in Bangkok focused on the challenges and opportunities presented by the growing emphasis on environmental responsibility.

Fernandes and Panote explored the ways in which their respective industries could contribute to a more sustainable future. They discussed the importance of implementing eco-friendly practices, reducing carbon emissions, and investing in renewable energy sources.

To drive long-term change, both CEOs emphasised the importance of collaboration among businesses, governments, and consumers.

Panote highlighted that sustainability is a shared responsibility in order to achieve the scope 3 goal of making every part of the supply chain and society sustainable and green for the environment and communities.

Fernandes echoed the importance of collaboration among ASEAN countries to create a more sustainable future.

"We need to get our act together and have one policy. It's really hard for all of us to follow all these regulations. And we have multinational conflicts," he said.

Fernandes expressed concern over the proliferation of varying sustainability regulations across ASEAN countries, which he argued could be confusing and burdensome for businesses.

He emphasised the need for a standardised approach that would allow companies to operate more efficiently while contributing to the region's sustainability goals.