ThaiBev CEO drives sustainability at SX Expo 2025, urges collective action for a greener future

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO and President of Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev), welcomed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to the Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX 2025) on Friday (October 3). The main forum, titled “A Call for Adaptation: The Sustainability in Trade and Industry”, marked a significant moment for Thailand to showcase its commitment to sustainable trade and industry practices in an era of global challenges.

In his keynote speech, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin addressed the importance of advancing sustainable industries, trade, and investment.

Thapana expressed his gratitude to Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag and the team for hosting the event, highlighting the opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate its resolve and commitment to driving sustainable growth amid escalating global environmental crises.

“We have seen the impact of the environmental crisis clearly over the past years, from intensified natural disasters to economic uncertainty and the vulnerability of global supply chains. These are clear warning signs that adaptation is no longer optional, but a necessity. Every organisation must take immediate and serious action,” said Thapana.