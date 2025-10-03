ThaiBev CEO drives sustainability at SX Expo 2025, urges collective action for a greener future

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO and President of Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev), welcomed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to the Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX 2025) on Friday (October 3). The main forum, titled “A Call for Adaptation: The Sustainability in Trade and Industry”, marked a significant moment for Thailand to showcase its commitment to sustainable trade and industry practices in an era of global challenges.
In his keynote speech, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin addressed the importance of advancing sustainable industries, trade, and investment.
Thapana expressed his gratitude to Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag and the team for hosting the event, highlighting the opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate its resolve and commitment to driving sustainable growth amid escalating global environmental crises.
“We have seen the impact of the environmental crisis clearly over the past years, from intensified natural disasters to economic uncertainty and the vulnerability of global supply chains. These are clear warning signs that adaptation is no longer optional, but a necessity. Every organisation must take immediate and serious action,” said Thapana.
He emphasised the vital role of the industrial sector, which is the backbone of Thailand’s economy, in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building an environmentally friendly economic system. Transitioning to carbon-neutral production will require investments in clean technologies, improvements in production processes, and the effective use of renewable energy.
“However, this transition can only be sustainable if we can build a strong and responsible supply chain, especially by supporting SMEs, which are a key part of Thailand’s economy, enabling them to adapt and grow sustainably,” he added.
Thapana stressed that creating a sustainable industrial sector requires genuine cooperation from all sectors: the government, which must set clear policies and incentives; private businesses, which must invest in sustainable practices; and civil society, which must provide support.
“I invite everyone to join together in being the force for change, to create a sustainable future for Thailand and the world. Adaptation is not just about responding to a crisis, but about creating a new, stronger, and environmentally friendly economic system,” said Thapana.
The Sustainability Expo made its debut in 2020 and is now in its sixth year, under the theme “Sufficiency for Sustainability”. This event is inspired by the royal words of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the philosophy of King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, whose vision for sustainable governance guides the nation's long-term efforts. The Expo aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to continue through 2027, marking 100 years since the birth of King Bhumibol.
In 2024, the event attracted over 770,000 visitors, and this year, more than 750 global experts will participate, along with 270 leading companies and organisations from both Thailand and abroad, sharing insights and innovations in sustainability, technology, and more.
The Sustainability Expo 2025 is made possible through the collaboration of founding partners such as Charoen Pokphand Group, Frasers Property, PTT Public Company, SCG, Thai Beverage and Thai Union Group, along with the Thailand Supply Chain Network (TSCN) and other supporters from both the public and private sectors. The event will be held from September 26 to October 5, 2025.