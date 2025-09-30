ThaiBev Charts Ambitious Path to Regional Dominance with 21 Billion Baht Investment Under PASSION 2030 Strategy

"The collaboration with F&N, which maintains its parent company in Singapore, addresses one of ThaiBev's key growth objectives: reaching halal market consumer segments," Kosit explained.

The partnership also strengthens ThaiBev's position in non-alcoholic beverages and functional drinks, including dairy products and Asian herbal beverages.

Digital Transformation and Operational Excellence

Beyond consumer-facing initiatives, ThaiBev is deploying digital technology throughout its operations, from production lines to distribution networks.

The company operates an extensive distribution network spanning over 600,000 points of sale in Thailand alone, with presence in more than 90 countries internationally.

Kosit stressed the importance of managing cost per unit and cost per serve across all business segments whilst simultaneously expanding market reach.

Investment priorities include upgrading production systems and packaging to enhance sustainability whilst reducing long-term costs, alongside improving production line efficiency to accommodate increased volumes.

Market Leadership Across Segments

ThaiBev's portfolio spans four product groups—Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverages (NAB), and Food—with flagship brands including Chang beer, Oishi green tea, est Cola, and premium spirits such as SangSom and Mekhong.

In Thailand, Chang beer continues to dominate as the nation's number one brand, winning Gold Medals at the World Beer Championship 2025. Meanwhile, in Vietnam, SABECO's Bia Saigon maintains market leadership despite intensified competition.

The NAB division recorded a marginal 0.7% revenue decrease to 49.3 billion baht, though the business continues investing in core brands like Oishi Green Tea and Crystal water, whilst introducing new dairy products including NutriWell premium soya milk to the Thai market.

Balancing Growth with Sustainability

As ThaiBev pursues aggressive expansion, the company remains firmly committed to its environmental and social responsibilities.

The group has set an ambitious target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for Scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2050, with measurable progress already underway.

The company has achieved impressive environmental milestones, including reusing and recycling 97% of glass packaging collected in Thailand, transitioning 42.6% of total energy use to renewable sources, and reducing Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 5.12% compared to the 2023 baseline.

Solar installations now span 41 production facilities across six countries, with total installed capacity of 61.86 MWp.

The strategic expansion into halal markets through the F&N partnership represents more than just a commercial opportunity—it aligns with ThaiBev's commitment to responsible growth.

By focusing on non-alcoholic beverages and functional drinks for this market segment, the company is diversifying its portfolio to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers whilst maintaining its sustainability credentials.

Investment in both domestic and international markets will prioritise upgrading production facilities with sustainable packaging solutions and energy-efficient systems.

In Thailand, the focus centres on modernising manufacturing lines to reduce long-term costs and environmental impact, whilst international investments emphasise strategic partnerships that bring established market access and halal certification credentials.

The F&N collaboration proves particularly strategic in this regard, as the Malaysian-based group's parent company in Singapore brings deep expertise in halal-certified products and established distribution networks across Muslim-majority markets.

This positions ThaiBev to tap into a consumer base of 1.9 billion people—expected to grow continuously—whilst adhering to stringent sustainability and ethical business practices.

"We are charting a clear path to resilient, long-term growth and value creation for all stakeholders," Thapana affirmed, "guided by our mission of 'Creating and Sharing the Value of Growth' and our vision of becoming a 'Stable and Sustainable ASEAN Leader' in the beverage and food business."

As ThaiBev executes its PASSION 2030 roadmap, the company's dual focus on strategic market expansion and unwavering commitment to sustainability targets demonstrates that commercial ambition and environmental stewardship need not be mutually exclusive—a balance that will prove crucial as the group pursues regional dominance in an increasingly conscious consumer landscape.