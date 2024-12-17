ThaiBev launches marketing campaign for new single malt whisky

Recognising the changing preferences of Thai consumers towards more premium spirits, Thai Beverage Pcl (ThaiBev) has introduced a new single malt whisky, PRAKAAN, to the market.

Officially launched in September, ThaiBev has now commenced an aggressive marketing campaign with a grand event titled “Unveil the Flavours of Thailand”.

This event, taking place at The House on Sathorn, W Hotel Bangkok, from now until December 22, aims to highlight the unique identity of Prakaan and introduce it as Thailand’s first premium single malt whisky.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Prapakon Thongtheppairot, chief of the spirits product group, emphasised that PRAKAAN is crafted using single malt barley and yeast imported directly from Scotland.

The whisky also utilises pure, naturally alkaline water sourced from the western forests of Kamphaeng Phet province, along with imported oak casks. The production is overseen by nine master distillers who have honed their skills in Scotland.

"PRAKAAN represents the embodiment of Thai passion in creating the country’s first world-class single malt whisky," Prapakon said. “I believe it will instil pride in Thailand as we enter the international market. The brand is built on unique stories: our pure, high-quality water from Kamphaeng Phet and packaging inspired by its historical fortress walls. "By blending Thailand’s rich heritage with robust marketing strategies, we aim to expand into markets where single malt whisky is esteemed, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan," he added.

Meanwhile, Prapakon noted that PRAKAAN single malt whisky targets consumers seeking new experiences and New World whisky, with expectations of 50% Thais and 50% foreigners among its customers.



