Recognising the changing preferences of Thai consumers towards more premium spirits, Thai Beverage Pcl (ThaiBev) has introduced a new single malt whisky, PRAKAAN, to the market.
Officially launched in September, ThaiBev has now commenced an aggressive marketing campaign with a grand event titled “Unveil the Flavours of Thailand”.
This event, taking place at The House on Sathorn, W Hotel Bangkok, from now until December 22, aims to highlight the unique identity of Prakaan and introduce it as Thailand’s first premium single malt whisky.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Prapakon Thongtheppairot, chief of the spirits product group, emphasised that PRAKAAN is crafted using single malt barley and yeast imported directly from Scotland.
The whisky also utilises pure, naturally alkaline water sourced from the western forests of Kamphaeng Phet province, along with imported oak casks. The production is overseen by nine master distillers who have honed their skills in Scotland.
"PRAKAAN represents the embodiment of Thai passion in creating the country’s first world-class single malt whisky," Prapakon said. “I believe it will instil pride in Thailand as we enter the international market. The brand is built on unique stories: our pure, high-quality water from Kamphaeng Phet and packaging inspired by its historical fortress walls.
"By blending Thailand’s rich heritage with robust marketing strategies, we aim to expand into markets where single malt whisky is esteemed, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan," he added.
Meanwhile, Prapakon noted that PRAKAAN single malt whisky targets consumers seeking new experiences and New World whisky, with expectations of 50% Thais and 50% foreigners among its customers.
"PRAKAAN is a premium whisky designed for lifestyle consumers seeking new experiences, with a focus on the production process and natural ingredients rather than just ageing," he explained.
The launch event, “Unveil the Flavours of Thailand”, offers an exclusive multisensory experience where attendees can explore the brand's concept of “Irresistible Quest, Unforgettable Taste”. The event was to showcase all aspects of PRAKAAN, highlighting its journey from origin to its unique flavour profile.
The Tribura series of PRAKAAN features three variants: PRAKAAN Select Cask, matured in American oak ex-bourbon casks; PRAKAAN Peated Malt, which utilises high-quality peated barley for a distinct smoky flavour; and PRAKAAN Double Cask, showcasing a two-step maturation in American oak ex-bourbon and Spanish oak ex-sherry casks.
Each variant is available in 70-centilitre bottles, priced at 2,250 baht, 2,500 baht and 2,850 baht respectively.
The company aims to sell 20,000 crates, generating about 300 million to 400 million baht over five years, with 50% of sales expected from the domestic market and 50% from exports.
The move comes at a pivotal time as Thailand's whisky market is poised for growth.
According to Statista, the market is valued at US$6 billion in 2024, with a slight decline of -1.15% in revenue from at-home sales compared with the previous year. Additionally, home consumption volume is expected to decrease by -3.9% in 2025.
Despite these challenges, rising interest in premium spirits and changing consumer preferences present growth opportunities. The increasing popularity of cocktail culture and whisky's image as a sophisticated lifestyle choice are contributing factors.
Prapakon highlighted that Thailand’s imported-whisky market segment is worth around 11.43 billion baht and continues to expand.
However, according to Statista, domestic brands remain more popular. Notable brands like Mekhong, Hong Thong, Mungkorn Thong and Sangsom are favoured for their unique flavours and affordability, leaving a gap for premium offerings like Prakaan to fill.
Looking ahead, Statista projects that Thailand's whisky market will continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate, reaching $4.7 billion by 2029.
As ThaiBev enters the premium whisky sector with Prakaan, it marks a significant milestone for the country's spirits industry. While challenges remain, introducing a high-quality, domestically produced single malt whisky could signal a shift towards premium offerings and heightened consumer interest.
The future of Thailand's whisky market, alongside Prakaan’s potential to attract both local and international consumers, remains uncertain. Additionally, the current environment necessitates stronger regulations and stricter penalties to prevent fraud and protect small investors, ultimately restoring trust and stability to Thailand's financial markets.