ThaiBev Reports Mixed Half-Year Performance: Beer Sales Up, Overall Profitability Down

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev), a leading drinks conglomerate in Thailand and across Asia, has released its results for the first six months of its fiscal year (October 2024 to September 2025), revealing a marginal increase in sales revenue but a significant decline in overall net profit.

For the second quarter, the group posted sales revenue of 85.35 billion baht, a slight decrease of 0.6% year-on-year. Net profit for the quarter stood at 8.08 billion baht, down by 11.8%.

Looking at the broader six-month picture, ThaiBev generated sales revenue of 177.62 billion baht, representing a modest 1% increase.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 5.3% to 31.11 billion baht, while net profit saw a more substantial drop of 9.2% to 17.77 billion baht.

The company highlighted its "Beer" and "Non-Alcoholic Beverages" divisions as key drivers of revenue.

The decline in net profit was primarily attributed to reduced sales in the spirits business, increased raw material costs, and headwinds faced by the non-alcoholic beverage and food segments.

In contrast, the beer division reported an increase in net profit.