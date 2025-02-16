ThaiBev’s liquor earnings drop 12% in 1st quarter of 2025 accounting year

Thai Beverage Plc has reported a 12% decline in earnings from liquor sales for the first quarter of the 2025 accounting year.

ThaiBev stated that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) from liquor products for October to December 2024—the first quarter of the 2025 accounting year (October 2024 to September 2025)—stood at 7.949 billion baht, representing a 12% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.

The company also reported that liquor sales for the first quarter amounted to 32.238 billion baht, a decline of 4.8%, while the sales volume of liquor products dropped by 6.2%.