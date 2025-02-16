ThaiBev’s liquor earnings drop 12% in 1st quarter of 2025 accounting year

Thai Beverage Plc has reported a 12% decline in earnings from liquor sales for the first quarter of the 2025 accounting year.
ThaiBev stated that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) from liquor products for October to December 2024—the first quarter of the 2025 accounting year (October 2024 to September 2025)—stood at 7.949 billion baht, representing a 12% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.
The company also reported that liquor sales for the first quarter amounted to 32.238 billion baht, a decline of 4.8%, while the sales volume of liquor products dropped by 6.2%.
Meanwhile, beer sales during the period totalled 36.017 billion baht, marking an 8% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The sales volume of beer also rose by 11.8%.
ThaiBev’s EBITDA from beer sales was 4.433 billion baht, reflecting a 16.6% increase.
The company further reported that sales of non-alcoholic beverages from October to December 2024 reached 16.955 billion baht, a 7.2% increase from the same period in the previous year, while the sales volume grew by 7.5%. Its EBITDA for non-alcoholic beverages was 3.333 billion baht, an increase of 15.6%.
ThaiBev’s revenue from its food business during the first quarter was 5.689 billion baht, a 2.2% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. However, its EBITDA for the food business fell by 55.1% to 66 million baht.
Overall, ThaiBev reported total revenue of 92.265 billion baht for the first quarter of the 2025 accounting year, representing a 2.2% increase. Its EBITDA for the period was 16.443 billion baht, reflecting a 0.8% decline.