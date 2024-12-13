Chang unveils unpasteurised beer in innovative aluminium bottle

Recognising the growth in Thailand’s premium beer market, Chang, the country's second-largest brewer, has solidified its presence with the launch of its unpasteurised beer in an innovative screw-top aluminium bottle.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Songwit Sritham, ThaiBev's first vice-president and chief of its beer business, highlighted that this grab-and-go unpasteurised beer aligns with the growing demand for premium beverages in the 40-billion-baht market.
"As a leader in the beer market committed to continuous innovation, we are confident that the 'Chang Unpasteurised Screw-cap Aluminium Bottle', with its novel design and delicious taste, will enhance Chang's premium image," he stated.
The new packaging addresses several key market challenges. Launched two years ago in a glass bottle, the unpasteurised beer was previously limited to restaurants and hotels due to strict cold-chain storage requirements.
Recent consumer research by Zocial Eye revealed that 98% of respondents enjoyed the beer's fresh taste, with 90% appreciating its premium packaging and 98% requesting expanded distribution channels.
The launch comes at a time of significant market transformation. The economy beer segment has declined from 10% to around 5% over the past decade, indicating a shift towards more premium offerings. Chang's unpasteurised beer has already demonstrated remarkable growth, with sales increasing nearly 300% compared to the previous year.
The move highlights the company’s focus on sustainability.
Chang has partnered with Thai Beverage Can Co Ltd to develop Thailand's first screw-top aluminium bottle.
The innovative packaging offers multiple benefits: it can be reused, keeps contents cooler than traditional cans, and is 100% recyclable.
"Chang has partnered with Thai Beverage Can Co Ltd to reinforce its leadership in product innovation," Songwit said.
Starting December 19, the 500ml beer will be available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide, priced at 89 baht. The distribution partnership with 7-Eleven's nationwide cold transport system is expected to significantly increase accessibility. Chang has allocated a 100-million-baht marketing budget to support the launch.
“At present, we have no plans to export due to logistical challenges and the product's short shelf life,” Songwit said, adding that exports could be considered if viable solutions are found to maintain product quality and manage costs.
Looking ahead, the brewery is optimistic about future growth.
"With the government's stimulus measures and the influx of tourists, I believe Chang can achieve growth higher than the market average," Songwit said. The company has set an ambitious sales target of over 25 million bottles by 2025.
Produced at the Wang Noi manufacturing facility in Ayutthaya province, the beer enters a thriving market valued at 200 billion baht, with the premium segment experiencing over 30% growth. Despite being the second-largest brewery, Chang claims to have surpassed competitors in brand and sales this year.
The launch reflects Chang's broader commitment to innovation and sustainability, including initiatives like the Chang Green project, which encourages waste separation at various events.