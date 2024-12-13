Chang unveils unpasteurised beer in innovative aluminium bottle

Recognising the growth in Thailand’s premium beer market, Chang, the country's second-largest brewer, has solidified its presence with the launch of its unpasteurised beer in an innovative screw-top aluminium bottle.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Songwit Sritham, ThaiBev's first vice-president and chief of its beer business, highlighted that this grab-and-go unpasteurised beer aligns with the growing demand for premium beverages in the 40-billion-baht market.

"As a leader in the beer market committed to continuous innovation, we are confident that the 'Chang Unpasteurised Screw-cap Aluminium Bottle', with its novel design and delicious taste, will enhance Chang's premium image," he stated.

The new packaging addresses several key market challenges. Launched two years ago in a glass bottle, the unpasteurised beer was previously limited to restaurants and hotels due to strict cold-chain storage requirements.

Recent consumer research by Zocial Eye revealed that 98% of respondents enjoyed the beer's fresh taste, with 90% appreciating its premium packaging and 98% requesting expanded distribution channels.

The launch comes at a time of significant market transformation. The economy beer segment has declined from 10% to around 5% over the past decade, indicating a shift towards more premium offerings. Chang's unpasteurised beer has already demonstrated remarkable growth, with sales increasing nearly 300% compared to the previous year.







