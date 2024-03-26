Year’s second Muang Thai Triathlon set for Ratchaburi in June
Muang Thai Life Assurance has announced the second edition of its elite triathlon series will be held in Huaymaiteng, Ratchaburi on June 29-30.
The year’s first Muang Thai Triathlon saw a packed field of over 700 international athletes take the start line in Sam Roi Yot, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on March 16-17.
The 2024 competition spans three prestigious locations, with the series culminating in Laem Sadet, and Chanthaburi.
The races are organised in the style of Super Series events, which are cherished by triathletes worldwide.
The triathlon series is designed to boost local economies with tourist dollars while enhancing health and building the triathlon community in Thailand, said Muang Thai’s CEO Sara Lamsam.
The Prachuap Khiri Khan leg saw a total of 721 Thai and foreign athletes from countries including France, England, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore compete in four categories catering to both adults and youths.
Muang Thai said it provided free short-term group accident cover of up to 100,000 baht per person and medical cover of up to 10,000 baht per competitor.