Muang Thai Insurance and Harvard University Graduate School of Design (GSD) unveil research on landscape design for Khlongtoei’s sustainable development

In her opening address, Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam, Chief Executive Officer of Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited, reflected on her enduring connection with the Khlongtoei community, a bond that first formed through the unwavering support of its football fans during her tenure managing Port F.C. in 2015. This initial connection blossomed into over a decade of dedicated involvement in a wide array of community development initiatives. Through programs spanning sports development, the MTI New Volunteer Program, advocacy for individuals with disabilities, support for vulnerable groups, and crisis management during natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs. Lamsam gained a profound understanding of the community’s complexities and potential. Over the years, this connection has grown into something integral and irreplaceable, transforming Khlongtoei into a beloved second home for both her and Muang Thai Insurance.

Since 2020, Muang Thai Insurance Public Company Limited has collaborated with Harvard GSD to conduct an in-depth exploration of possible design interventions within the Khlongtoei site, framed by the concept of “New Landscapes of Equity and Prosperity.” This partnership represents a critical opportunity to apply architectural, landscape, and urban design strategies to real-world challenges, offering visionary concepts for possible future transformations at Khlongtoei that would improve residents' quality of life. The research embraces a comprehensive, sustainable approach to community development, prioritizing equity and environmental stewardship. Before selecting Khlongtoei, Thailand as the site for this research, Harvard GSD had undertaken similar in-depth studies in various areas across Southeast Asia, including in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, as well as other locations across the globe.

Throughout the duration of this collaboration, faculty and graduate students from Harvard GSD, in close partnership with the Muang Thai Insurance team, immersed themselves in the Khlongtoei community. Their fieldwork involved an ongoing dialogue with local stakeholders, gathering critical insights that informed design propositions tailored to the community’s needs. This collaborative effort culminated in the creation of two in-depth studies—“Bangkok Porous City: New Landscape of Equity and Prosperity” and “Bangkok Remade”—which present 26 student designs that each address the multifaceted urban challenges of Khlongtoei. These projects advocate for a comprehensive, multidimensional approach to revitalization, tackling key issues such as equitable resource distribution, sustainable housing, waste management, the creation of green spaces, and the establishment of public spaces. Each project is designed to create a more sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant urban environment, ultimately elevating the quality of life within the community.

To translate some of these research concepts into actionable outcomes, Muang Thai Insurance has undertaken the implementation of key initiatives derived from the study. These include the enhancement of waste collection areas in the Wat Khlongtoei Nai 2 and 3 communities to systematize waste management, prevent flooding, and improve health. Additionally, the company has built a multi-purpose sports field in Wat Khlongtoei Nai 3 to promote the physical well-being of youth, provide a healthy alternative to drug-related activities, and foster recreational engagement. Furthermore, Muang Thai Insurance has revitalized learning centers and community stores in Wat Khlongtoei Nai 2 to support local livelihoods and create vibrant community and social development hubs.

Muang Thai Insurance deeply recognizes the transformative potential of education and research as fundamental drivers of societal advancement. As such, the company has presented this research to Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, and six representatives from the universities with the sincere hope that relevant agencies and stakeholders will harness the insights and findings from these studies to propel the sustainable development of Khlongtoei and bring these aspirational visions to fruition. With a distinguished legacy spanning over 93 years of unwavering service to the Thai people, Muang Thai Insurance remains resolutely committed to initiating and supporting endeavors that foster enduring progress within Khlongtoei and across Thai society. In collaboration with the Madam Pang Foundation, the company aspires to cultivate a society anchored in equity, well-being, and safety—one that empowers individuals to thrive with resilience and confidence, even in the face of adversity.