Tokyo Skytree lift malfunctions, trapping 20 people for about 5 hours

It added that the facility, which is Japan’s tallest broadcasting tower and a popular tourist spot, will be closed throughout February 23 for safety checks.
The passengers, including children, were stranded when the elevator came to a sudden stop about 30m above street level, according to police.
They were all rescued, and no one was injured.
An emergency call was made at around 8.20pm on Feb 22, reporting the incident at the tower in Tokyo’s Sumida ward.
According to Tobu Tower Skytree, two elevators stopped at around 8.15pm while running between the entrance on the fourth floor and the 350m height observation deck.
The elevator carrying 20 passengers was going down, while the other had no visitors inside.
For the rescue, an elevator adjacent to the one that was stranded was positioned at the same height.
A stainless panel – 120cm long and 20cm wide – was placed in between so that customers were able to leave the stalled elevator from an emergency door on the side.
The rescue operation lasted until 2am.
After the incident was reported, two other elevators at the tower were halted for about an hour for safety checks, leaving the about 1,200 people at the observation area and elsewhere temporarily unable to descend.
Tobu Tower Skytree apologised for the incident and vowed to take measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.
“The cause of the elevator malfunction is currently under investigation,” the company said.
“We are conducting a comprehensive inspection of all elevators and further reinforcing our maintenance and safety management systems.”
The company said that holders of advance tickets for Feb 23, a national holiday, will be reimbursed.
KYODO NEWS