Tokyo Skytree lift malfunctions, trapping 20 people for about 5 hours

It added that the facility, which is Japan’s tallest broadcasting tower and a popular tourist spot, will be closed throughout February 23 for safety checks.

The passengers, including children, were stranded when the elevator came to a sudden stop about 30m above street level, according to police.

They were all rescued, and no one was injured.

An emergency call was made at around 8.20pm on Feb 22, reporting the incident at the tower in Tokyo’s Sumida ward.