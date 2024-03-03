Thailand to mark World Wildlife Day on March 4 with focus on digital role
Thailand will observe World Wildlife Day on Monday (March 4), even as the global community came together to observe the day under the theme "Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation” on Sunday.
The main focus will be on utilising various digital technologies in sustainable wildlife and plant conservation efforts, addressing issues such as wildlife trade and raising awareness about the impacts of digital technology on ecosystems and communities. The overarching goal is to achieve sustainable development by 2030.
An event is being organised in Bangkok on Monday from 9am to 3.30pm at the Seub Nakhasathien Building, Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation.
The resolution to observe the annual World Wildlife Day was adopted at the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES CoP16) in Bangkok from March 3 to 14, 2013. The resolution commemorated the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the CITES, which deals with the international trade of endangered wildlife and plant species.
Thailand, as the host country, had proposed and received approval for designating March 3 as World Wildlife Day, marking the day when the CITES agreement was signed in Washington DC in 1973.
Subsequently, during the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly on December 20, 2013, the day was officially recognised as "World Wildlife Day" under the auspices of the United Nations.
The UN invited its member states and relevant organisations at the global, regional, and local levels to participate in activities commemorating this significant day. This involvement is encouraged in accordance with the thematic focus established each year.
The objectives of World Wildlife Day are to celebrate the beauty and diversity of wildlife and plants, raising awareness about the intrinsic value and benefits they bring to humanity. The day aims to highlight the urgent need to combat crimes against wildlife and plants, which have significant impacts on the economy, society and the environment.
According to the information from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, more than 8,400 species of wildlife and plants are currently facing severe risk of extinction, while nearly 30,000 species are either near extinction or at high risk.
Based on these estimates, it is possible to conclude that over 1 million species are currently threatened by extinction or at a high risk of becoming extinct.
Thailand began official celebration of World Wildlife Day in 2014. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation organised an exhibition to disseminate knowledge about wildlife and plants. This initiative aimed to educate youth and interested individuals, fostering a love for and conservation of nature.
In addition to the exhibition, various activities were held across several provinces, including tree planting, releasing wildlife back into their natural habitat, and hosting panel discussions. Since then, the event has been consistently organised annually, emphasising the ongoing commitment to raising awareness and promoting conservation efforts in Thailand.