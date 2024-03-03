Thailand to mark World Wildlife Day on March 4 with focus on digital role

The UN invited its member states and relevant organisations at the global, regional, and local levels to participate in activities commemorating this significant day. This involvement is encouraged in accordance with the thematic focus established each year.

The objectives of World Wildlife Day are to celebrate the beauty and diversity of wildlife and plants, raising awareness about the intrinsic value and benefits they bring to humanity. The day aims to highlight the urgent need to combat crimes against wildlife and plants, which have significant impacts on the economy, society and the environment.

According to the information from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, more than 8,400 species of wildlife and plants are currently facing severe risk of extinction, while nearly 30,000 species are either near extinction or at high risk.

Based on these estimates, it is possible to conclude that over 1 million species are currently threatened by extinction or at a high risk of becoming extinct.

Thailand began official celebration of World Wildlife Day in 2014. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation organised an exhibition to disseminate knowledge about wildlife and plants. This initiative aimed to educate youth and interested individuals, fostering a love for and conservation of nature.

In addition to the exhibition, various activities were held across several provinces, including tree planting, releasing wildlife back into their natural habitat, and hosting panel discussions. Since then, the event has been consistently organised annually, emphasising the ongoing commitment to raising awareness and promoting conservation efforts in Thailand.