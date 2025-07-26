Wildlife Sanctuary Rangers mobilise to protect villages in two border provinces

Community Defence Strategy in Action

Pichai Watcharawongpaiboon, Director of the Protected Area Regional Office 9 (Ubon Ratchathani), stated that due to the tense situation along the Thai-Cambodian border—particularly near Phu Sing and Khun Han Districts (Sisaket) and Nam Yuen District (Ubon Ratchathani)—officers from both wildlife sanctuaries have been put on high alert to ensure public safety.

Wichian Chinwong, Head of Huai Sala Wildlife Sanctuary, reported that while Thai and Cambodian troops remain stationed along the border, no clashes have occurred yet. However, in anticipation of escalation and to protect both personnel and civilians, sanctuary staff have been evacuated to safe zones and temporary shelters, with some staying with relatives for peace of mind.

Despite this, some staff remain on duty to guard government property, offices, and confiscated items under official custody.

Standing With the People

Huai Sala sanctuary isn’t just focused on forest protection — it is actively supporting local communities in crisis. It has partnered with the Huai Sawai Watershed Management Unit, local administrators, and village leaders under the "Rear Area Defence Plan (Village Protection)," a strategy emphasised by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.