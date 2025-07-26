Wildlife Sanctuary Rangers mobilise to protect villages in two border provinces

Community Defence Strategy in Action
Pichai Watcharawongpaiboon, Director of the Protected Area Regional Office 9 (Ubon Ratchathani), stated that due to the tense situation along the Thai-Cambodian border—particularly near Phu Sing and Khun Han Districts (Sisaket) and Nam Yuen District (Ubon Ratchathani)—officers from both wildlife sanctuaries have been put on high alert to ensure public safety.
Wichian Chinwong, Head of Huai Sala Wildlife Sanctuary, reported that while Thai and Cambodian troops remain stationed along the border, no clashes have occurred yet. However, in anticipation of escalation and to protect both personnel and civilians, sanctuary staff have been evacuated to safe zones and temporary shelters, with some staying with relatives for peace of mind.
Despite this, some staff remain on duty to guard government property, offices, and confiscated items under official custody.
Standing With the People
Huai Sala sanctuary isn’t just focused on forest protection — it is actively supporting local communities in crisis. It has partnered with the Huai Sawai Watershed Management Unit, local administrators, and village leaders under the "Rear Area Defence Plan (Village Protection)," a strategy emphasised by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.
The sanctuary’s mission includes:
Monitoring emergency situations
Ensuring the safety of life and property
Coordinating transportation for evacuations
Civilian Evacuations Underway
Government vehicles have been mobilised to assist evacuations from high-risk areas, including:
Ban Sae Sabo, Ban Champanuang, and Ban Non Champa in Dong Rak Subdistrict, Phu Sing District
Evacuation statistics (to Phu Sing’s designated safe zones):
Phrai Bueng District: 4 trips, 35 passengers
Yang Chum Noi District: 1 trip, 9 passengers
In total, 44 people have been evacuated across 45 trips, with only a few residents choosing to remain behind due to concerns for their homes and belongings.
Officers Committed and Ready
Wichian confirmed that all officers are safe, in good spirits, and ready to assist the public. Their work supports the “Rear Area Defence Plan,” focusing on protecting civilians along the border.
Yod Dom Sanctuary Joins Effort
Wasana Maiprom, Head of Yod Dom Wildlife Sanctuary, reported that her team is also working closely with military units, district authorities, and local leaders in Song and Dom Pradit Subdistricts, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani.
Their duties mirror those of Huai Sala’s team: monitoring threats and protecting people and property in the event of an emergency.