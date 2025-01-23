People’s Party MP highlights four issues to achieve social equality

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2025

Thailand’s journey towards social equality has not ended yet because there are four issues that need to be dealt with, People’s Party MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat said on Thursday.

He lauded the enactment of the Marriage Equality Act as a historic moment for Thailand, saying that this act enables LGBTQ+ to raise their families after this issue had been overlooked for a long time.

He pointed out that there were many issues which need to be tackled in order to create social equality, highlighting four areas: gender recognition, reproduction technology, sexual offences, and awareness on gender diversity, he said.

Tunyawaj stressed that several agencies had promoted marriage equality over the past 13 years, saying that he had heard countless losses, rejections, separations and suicides due to a lack of acceptance for same-sex marriages. 

“Today, their dream has come true, but there are still many things that need to be pushed forward to make everyone in the society understand diversity and be free from prejudice and hatred,” he said.

