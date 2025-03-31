Chiang Mai ranked 5th among global cities with worst air quality Monday

Chiang Mai was reported by the IQAir website as the fifth city with the worst air quality among international cities on Monday morning.

At 7:50 am, IQAir recorded Chiang Mai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 166, ranking it fifth among international cities with the poorest air quality. It followed Kathmandu, Nepal (237 AQI), Delhi, India (183 AQI), Yangon, Myanmar (170 AQI), and Lahore, Pakistan (166 AQI).

IQAir (iqair.com) is an online platform operated by the Swiss technology company IQAir, which specialises in air quality monitoring. The website and its AirVisual platform use a colour-coded system to represent air quality levels based on the AQI.