Pool popularity rank: Who\'s making a splash in Asia?

When analysing the travel habits of ten Asian markets, Agoda found that Indians are most likely to use a search filter that only shows accommodations with a swimming pool. India is followed closely by South Korea, with Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines rounding out the top five.

Japan and Taiwan form the middle of the pack, with Indonesians, Vietnamese, and Singaporeans least likely to care about the presence of a pool facility.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "It's clear that for some travelers, a holiday isn't a holiday until they have taken a plunge in the pool. Whether for a relaxed solo swim or for some water fun with the family, Agoda's Pool Popularity Rank shows that the appeal of swimming pools is shared across Asia. The easy-to-use search filters on Agoda's platform help all travelers find the ideal amenities most suited to their needs on a trip."