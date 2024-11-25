Experts urge Thailand to create its own streaming hub to rival Netflix

Thai media experts are calling for the launch of a domestic video streaming platform to tap into a market currently worth 14 billion baht per year, as per Statistica. One-third of Thais have access to streaming platforms, while 52% watch streamed content for over six hours a day, according to National Statistical Office data.

However, foreign over-the-top (OTT) media platforms like Netflix currently dominate the Thai market, noted Pathamawan Sathaporn, president of the Media Agency Association of Thailand.

She said the creation of a domestic OTT platform is crucial, as it would allow Thai content creators and digital TV operators to broadcast their content internationally. However, she pointed out that Thailand has been slow in creating such a platform compared to other countries.