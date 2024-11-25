Experts urge Thailand to create its own streaming hub to rival Netflix

Thai media experts are calling for the launch of a domestic video streaming platform to tap into a market currently worth 14 billion baht per year, as per Statistica. One-third of Thais have access to streaming platforms, while 52% watch streamed content for over six hours a day, according to National Statistical Office data.
However, foreign over-the-top (OTT) media platforms like Netflix currently dominate the Thai market, noted Pathamawan Sathaporn, president of the Media Agency Association of Thailand.
She said the creation of a domestic OTT platform is crucial, as it would allow Thai content creators and digital TV operators to broadcast their content internationally. However, she pointed out that Thailand has been slow in creating such a platform compared to other countries.
Rawewan Sinehasarn, general manager of advertising company Iprospect (Thailand), said Thailand should follow the example of China, which has developed several domestic streaming platforms, as well as the TikTok app where users share their content.
“Thai content creators should accelerate collaboration to build a national streaming platform,” Rawewan said.
Paruj Daorai, president of the Digital Advertising Association (Thailand), pointed out that US-based giant Netflix is already collaborating with Thai digital TV operators to air dramas such as “The Empress of Ayodhaya”, made by One31, and “Dare to Love” (Channel 3).
Netflix is also stepping up its innovation to attract a larger global audience, recently broadcasting live events such as the four-hour show featuring the boxing match between US internet star Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson on November 14.
Paruj expects Netflix to begin broadcasting live pay-per-view concerts in the near future.
Apicha Honghirunruang, deputy marketing manager at The ONE Enterprise, the operator of One31 digital TV channel, said development of video streaming hubs is crucial for attracting audiences, as they enable viewers to access content anytime and anywhere.
He called on Thai content creators to cater to international audience demands, emphasising that Thailand has potential to excel in content development, inspired by the success of South Korea. However, he said that achieving this goal would require collaboration between the government and the private sector.