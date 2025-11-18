AssetWise Elevates Livable Cities with “THE HAPPY TOILET PROJECT”, Inviting Thais to Redesign Public Toilets into Joyful, Inclusive Spaces for All

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2025

AssetWise is advancing its mission to create happier, more livable cities with the launch of “THE HAPPY TOILET PROJECT,” a national design competition inviting designers, the general public, and students to showcase their creativity in reimagining public restrooms as clean, safe, accessible, and sustainable spaces for everyone. The competition offers a total prize value of 260,000 THB.

Mr. Kromchet Vipanpong, Chief Executive Officer of AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW), a leading lifestyle property developer under the concept “We Build Happiness,” stated that the initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, which emphasizes universal access to adequate sanitation as a key global priority for improving public health.

He noted that restrooms are a vital component of sanitation infrastructure, reflecting a community’s quality of life and serving as an important indicator of a city's hygiene standards and livability.

“Inspired by this vision, AssetWise aims to contribute to improving the well-being and everyday happiness of communities through THE HAPPY TOILET PROJECT,” said Mr. Kromchet. “By championing the idea of ‘A Toilet That Brings Happiness to Everyone,’ we hope to encourage professional and emerging designers—as well as the general public—to create real, buildable prototypes of public restrooms that are clean, safe, inclusive, and ready for use in various public locations nationwide, such as parks, forest parks, temples, schools, and local government areas. These designs should be accessible for people of all ages and abilities.”

He added, “A restroom may seem like a small space, but it has a direct impact on a person’s comfort, dignity, and overall happiness. A clean, safe, and easy-to-use public restroom reflects a city that pays attention to its people and values equality. As AssetWise celebrates its 20th anniversary, we are committed to delivering ‘tangible happiness’ to Thai society by helping elevate public restroom standards. A well-designed restroom is a fundamental element of any livable city, contributing to the well-being of all.”

This year’s competition features a distinguished judging panel comprised of representatives from:

  • The Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA)
  • Thailand Interior Designers’ Association (TIDA)
  • Thai Association of Landscape Architects (TALA)
  • Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)
  • AssetWise Public Company Limited


Competition Details

Participants are required to design a stand-alone public restroom building comprising male, female, and accessible (universal) restroom facilities. The competition includes three categories:

  1. Professional design firms
  2. Independent designers and the general public
  3. Students (school, undergraduate, and graduate levels)

Each entrant may submit multiple entries, regardless of category.

Submissions will be evaluated based on six criteria:

  1. Function – Practical, safe, user-friendly, and well-organized design
  2. Aesthetics – Attractive, harmonious, and uplifting spatial experience
  3. Sustainability – Efficient use of resources and environmental responsibility
  4. Creativity – Originality and clarity in conveying design concepts
  5. Technology – Application of technologies enhancing convenience, hygiene, and efficiency
  6. Constructability – Realistic construction feasibility, maintenance efficiency, and quality control

Submission Timeline

  • Submission period: 17 November – 31 December 2025
    (Deadline: 31 December 2025 at 23:59, Thailand time)
  • Judging & Announcement: 16 January 2026
  • Total prize value: Over 260,000 THB

For more information or to submit entries, please visit:
👉 www.thehappytoiletproject.com
Or contact: 02-168-0000

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy