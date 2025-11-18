AssetWise Elevates Livable Cities with “THE HAPPY TOILET PROJECT”, Inviting Thais to Redesign Public Toilets into Joyful, Inclusive Spaces for All

Mr. Kromchet Vipanpong, Chief Executive Officer of AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW), a leading lifestyle property developer under the concept “We Build Happiness,” stated that the initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, which emphasizes universal access to adequate sanitation as a key global priority for improving public health.

He noted that restrooms are a vital component of sanitation infrastructure, reflecting a community’s quality of life and serving as an important indicator of a city's hygiene standards and livability.

“Inspired by this vision, AssetWise aims to contribute to improving the well-being and everyday happiness of communities through THE HAPPY TOILET PROJECT,” said Mr. Kromchet. “By championing the idea of ‘A Toilet That Brings Happiness to Everyone,’ we hope to encourage professional and emerging designers—as well as the general public—to create real, buildable prototypes of public restrooms that are clean, safe, inclusive, and ready for use in various public locations nationwide, such as parks, forest parks, temples, schools, and local government areas. These designs should be accessible for people of all ages and abilities.”