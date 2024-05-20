Bangkokians rise in solidarity with Palestine in Sunday protest

Participating in the protest outside the US embassy, a 34-year-old American based in Thailand said: “The United States has historically positioned itself as a beacon of democracy and leader of global freedom. However, we know the reality today could not be more different. Instead of upholding the principles of democracy, justice and human rights, the United States has become a democracy in name only.”

The man, who identified himself only as John, went on to say: “The world has now seen the real face of the United States. A government that supports world trade, ethical and human rights violations. Its support for the Israeli government and the genocide against Palestinians and its protection of war crimes and violations of UN resolutions tarnished the image of the US and the West on the international stage.”

A 39-year-old South African protester going by the name Kumi, told The Nation: “I think this is a genocide that affects the entire world, and I don’t think it’s about which part of the world we’re in. I think this is a global issue … because if we let this happen somewhere, anywhere in the world, it means it can happen everywhere in the world … I think it [the protest on Sunday] will help spread awareness about the subject so people can understand better what exactly is happening … Also, I think that seeing people rising against it will also make the government think about the decisions that have been made and what they mean. This is not a time when you can sit on the fence and say, I’m neither on this side nor that.”