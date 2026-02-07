Thai Baht Faces Volatility Ahead of Thai-Japanese Elections

Three scenarios for the Thai financial market post-election:

Scenario 1: Continuation of the current government



If the current coalition government led by the Bhumjaithai Party and the old power factions retains control, the policies are expected to remain the same, focusing on short-term economic stimulation and infrastructure investment. In this scenario, government bond yields are expected to remain stable or rise slightly, supported by increased fiscal spending to stimulate the economy. The baht is likely to stabilise or appreciate slightly, bolstered by confidence in the tourism sector, while the Thai stock market will likely react positively to the continuity of policy.

Scenario 2: Opposition wins the election



If the opposition party wins, it will lead to structural reform agendas and changes in welfare policies. In this case, government bond yields will likely experience higher uncertainty and volatility, as the market will need to assess the balance between fiscal discipline and new spending plans under the reform agenda. The baht will face greater uncertainty, with concerns over short-term capital outflows. The stock market will likely see mixed reactions, with technology and modern industry sectors potentially performing well, but traditional businesses facing more uncertainty.

Scenario 3: A fragmented parliament



If there is a divided parliament, leading to a weak coalition government, investor confidence may sharply decline. This would result in the baht depreciating, with capital flight and a potential negative impact on the stock market, particularly due to delays in policy approvals. Government bond yields would likely rise, driven by the "premium for uncertainty," as investors would demand higher returns to compensate for the lack of political stability and protracted government formation talks.

The report concludes that, on average, the baht is likely to appreciate following the election results, but could weaken in the second month after the election due to rising political uncertainty, unless, as in 2023, the election results lead to difficulties in forming a government.

Impact of delayed government formation on the economy



A delay in forming a government could lead to a slowdown in budget disbursements, which would put pressure on economic growth. The Bank of Thailand has already assessed this impact, predicting a GDP growth rate of around 1.5% for the year.

Three investment strategies to handle volatility:

Long positions in tourism and consumption: These sectors are expected to benefit from increased spending during the election period and the ongoing recovery in tourism.

Long positions in infrastructure and utilities: Stable sectors likely to receive continuous government support.

Tactical short positions on USDTHB: Investors are advised to take advantage of expected baht appreciation before the election due to capital inflows and to monitor the political stability post-election, waiting to sell USDTHB near key resistance levels.

These strategies are based on polling data and party policies as of early February 2026, and investors should monitor the situation closely as economic conditions and market dynamics could change rapidly.