Thai restaurant operators urge new PM to revive co-payment scheme

Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, President of the Restaurant Business Club and Honorary Advisor to the Thai Hostel Association, said the club had repeatedly called on the previous government for the past two years to introduce measures to boost domestic purchasing power, especially through the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) co-payment scheme. However, the appeals were ignored, leaving the grassroots economy “in decay.”

He explained that the scheme could provide widespread relief, benefiting everyone from street vendors and small eateries to SME-level restaurants. It would also ease living costs for office workers and lower-income earners.