Narong Klanwarin, former senior judge, elected new election commission chair

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2025

Narong Klanwarin, a former senior judge, is elected Election Commission chair in a 4–3 vote, taking over as the EC faces major political cases

Former judicial official Narong Klanwarin has been elected as the new Chairman of the Election Commission (EC) after securing a narrow 4–3 vote in Tuesday’s meeting of all seven commissioners.

The selection took place on the afternoon of November 18, 2025, as the EC convened to choose a successor to Ittiporn Boonpracong, whose term ended in August 2025.

This year’s vote drew particular attention due to the composition of the EC — a mix of long-serving commissioners whose terms will expire in 2026 and newly appointed members who have yet to fully assume their duties. Political observers noted speculation that the decision may reflect influence from competing power blocs.

The three candidates under close watch were:
• Sitthichot Intarawiset
• Narong Klanwarin (judicial background)
• Narong Rukroi (Interior Ministry background)

Ultimately, the commission voted 4–3 to appoint Narong Klanwarin as the new EC chair.

The incoming chair now takes on politically sensitive responsibilities, including oversight of cases involving alleged collusion in Senate elections and other key political party investigations.

Narong has spent his entire career in the judiciary, previously serving as:
• Chief Justice of a panel in the Supreme Court
• Former Chief Judge of the Central Bankruptcy Court
• Former panel head within the Supreme Court before joining the EC

Current Election Commission lineup

According to official records, the EC currently comprises:

  • Ittiporn Boonpracong – EC Chairman (since August 12, 2018)
  • Prof  Suntud Sirianuntapiboon – Commissioner (since August 12, 2018)
  • Lertwiroj Kowattana – Commissioner (since December 4, 2018; former RID chief & agriculture permanent secretary)
  • Thitichet Nuchanart – Commissioner (since December 4, 2018; former lawyer & adviser to Constitutional Court president)
  • Chai Nakornchai – Commissioner (since October 2, 2023; former director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion)
  • Sitthichot Intarawiset – Commissioner (since March 19, 2024; former Supreme Court panel chief & election-case division president)
  • Narong Klanwarin – Commissioner (since August 30, 2025; former chief judge of the Central Bankruptcy Court and former Supreme Court panel head)
  • Narong Rukroi – Commissioner-designate; former governor of Samut Sakhon and Uthai Thani

 

 

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy