Narong Klanwarin, former senior judge, elected new election commission chair

Former judicial official Narong Klanwarin has been elected as the new Chairman of the Election Commission (EC) after securing a narrow 4–3 vote in Tuesday’s meeting of all seven commissioners.

The selection took place on the afternoon of November 18, 2025, as the EC convened to choose a successor to Ittiporn Boonpracong, whose term ended in August 2025.

This year’s vote drew particular attention due to the composition of the EC — a mix of long-serving commissioners whose terms will expire in 2026 and newly appointed members who have yet to fully assume their duties. Political observers noted speculation that the decision may reflect influence from competing power blocs.

The three candidates under close watch were:

• Sitthichot Intarawiset

• Narong Klanwarin (judicial background)

• Narong Rukroi (Interior Ministry background)

Ultimately, the commission voted 4–3 to appoint Narong Klanwarin as the new EC chair.

The incoming chair now takes on politically sensitive responsibilities, including oversight of cases involving alleged collusion in Senate elections and other key political party investigations.

Narong has spent his entire career in the judiciary, previously serving as:

• Chief Justice of a panel in the Supreme Court

• Former Chief Judge of the Central Bankruptcy Court

• Former panel head within the Supreme Court before joining the EC