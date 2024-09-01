EC chairman upbeat Ratchaburi CEO election to be smoothly done

The chairman of the Election Commission observed the election of the chief executive of the Ratchaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation on Sunday and expressed confidence that the poll would be concluded smoothly with no major issues.

Ittiporn Boonprakong visited several polling stations in Ratchaburi’s Muang district and told reporters that from his observation, the poll had gone smoothly so far.

He said the EC dispatched 8,043 officials to man 1,149 polling stations in the Central province.

So far, there has been only one complaint against a candidate, who was accused of framing his opponent in the election and the Ratchaburi election office had accepted the complaint for deliberation, Ittiporn said.