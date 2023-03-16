Thai election agency finalises boundaries for all 400 constituencies

In a press release, the agency said its commissioners on Thursday endorsed the draft proposed by the EC office designating adjacent districts and sub-districts for the 400 constituencies in 77 provinces across the country.

The announcement, signed by EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong, was expected to be published in the Royal Gazette later on Thursday.

One MP from each constituency will be elected, and the 400 constituency MPs will join another 100 from the party-list system to fill 500 seats in the House of Representatives. At the next election, voters will each get two ballots to elect their preferred constituency MP and the political party.

Bangkok, with the largest population in the country, will have the most constituencies at 33, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast, with 16 constituencies.

Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani, both also in the Northeast, have 11 constituencies and MPs each.

Five provinces will have 10 constituencies/MPs – Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chonburi, Chiang Mao, Udon Thani, and Buri Ram.

