Thailand’s Ratchanok cruises to victory in Singapore Open 2025 first round

The prestigious HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 event is underway at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from May 27 to June 1, 2025, drawing top players from around the world.
Ratchanok will face either Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong or a Taiwanese opponent in tomorrow’s second-round match, pending the outcome of their first-round clash.
Thailand’s strong squad competing in Singapore includes:
Men’s singles: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul
Women’s singles: Ratchanok Intanon, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Supanida Katethong
Men’s doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh–Kittinupong Kedren, Pairatchai Sukphun–Phakphon Thiraratsakul
Women’s doubles: Laksika Kanlaha– Phataimas Muenwong, Sukitta Suwachai– Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn, Nattamon Laisuan– Thidaporn Gleebyisun, Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin–Nannapas Sukglad
Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh– Supissara Paewsampran, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul – Phataimas Muenwong, Phuwanat Horbanluekit– Sapsiree Taerattanachai
Fans can look forward to exciting matches as Thai shuttlers continue their quest for glory in Singapore.
Match schedule and live score can viewed here.