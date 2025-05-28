Thailand’s Ratchanok cruises to victory in Singapore Open 2025 first round

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28, 2025

Thailand’s badminton star Ratchanok Intanon comfortably advanced to the second round of the Singapore Open 2025, defeating Scotland’s Christy Gilmore in straight games, 21-12, 21-8, on May 28.

The prestigious HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 event is underway at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from May 27 to June 1, 2025, drawing top players from around the world.

Ratchanok will face either Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong or a Taiwanese opponent in tomorrow’s second-round match, pending the outcome of their first-round clash.

Thailand’s strong squad competing in Singapore includes:

Men’s singles: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul

Women’s singles: Ratchanok Intanon, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Supanida Katethong

Men’s doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh–Kittinupong Kedren, Pairatchai Sukphun–Phakphon Thiraratsakul

Women’s doubles: Laksika Kanlaha– Phataimas Muenwong, Sukitta Suwachai– Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn, Nattamon Laisuan– Thidaporn Gleebyisun, Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin–Nannapas Sukglad

Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh– Supissara Paewsampran, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul – Phataimas Muenwong, Phuwanat Horbanluekit– Sapsiree Taerattanachai

Broadcast schedule:

  • May 27–28: Round of 32
  • May 29: Round of 16
  • May 30: Quarterfinals
  • May 31: Semifinals
  • June 1: Finals

Fans can look forward to exciting matches as Thai shuttlers continue their quest for glory in Singapore.

Match schedule and live score can viewed here.

