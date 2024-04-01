Thai badminton superstar Ratchanok Intanon back on top

Ratchanok clinched her first title since the Malaysia Open 2022. With a stellar performance that left spectators in awe, she secured her sixth crown on the BWF World Tour, cementing her status as one of the sport's most formidable competitors.

The final showdown at the Madrid Spain Masters pitted Ratchanok against her compatriot Supanida who was vying for a spot in the upcoming Olympics. As the two athletes took to the court, anticipation hung thick in the air, with fans eagerly awaiting the all-Thai showdown. And from the opening serve, Ratchanok left no doubt that she was determined to seize victory.