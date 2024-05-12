United Thai Nation not divided, party secretary general insists

Akanat said the UTNP would later negotiate with the coalition leader Pheu Thai Party about the vacant Cabinet seat under the UTNP’s quota and see which post would be allocated to the party.

Krisada, a former permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, called it a day last week after he saw that his responsibilities at the ministry were greatly reduced after the Cabinet reshuffle late last month.

Akanat was speaking to reporters before attending the party’s seminar at the Regent Cha-am Hotel in Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district on Sunday.

He said the seminar would not discuss Krisada’s resignation.

He said it was possible that Krisada might also quit as a UTNP member to pursue work in other professions as “not everybody has the taste in politics”.