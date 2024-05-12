United Thai Nation not divided, party secretary general insists

Akanat said the UTNP would later negotiate with the coalition leader Pheu Thai Party about the vacant Cabinet seat under the UTNP’s quota and see which post would be allocated to the party.
Krisada, a former permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, called it a day last week after he saw that his responsibilities at the ministry were greatly reduced after the Cabinet reshuffle late last month.
Akanat was speaking to reporters before attending the party’s seminar at the Regent Cha-am Hotel in Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district on Sunday.
He said the seminar would not discuss Krisada’s resignation.
He said it was possible that Krisada might also quit as a UTNP member to pursue work in other professions as “not everybody has the taste in politics”.
“If Pheu Thai gives us a seat at another ministry, we’ll find a suitable person for it,” Akanat said.
“The media have interpreted the resignation as a result of party rifts. It’s not true at all, the party is still united and everybody is still working hard for the nation.”
Akanat also denied speculations that he was joining forces with Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin to rebel against UTNP leader and Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.
Akanat said he, Suchart and all UTNP members were united behind Pirapan and coordinating with the deputy prime minister to serve the country fully.
Asked whether Pirapan would remain the party’s leader throughout the current government’s term, Akanat replied: “Pirapan is the party leader whom I fully support one million per cent.”