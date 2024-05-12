Srettha promises Ratchaburi farmers to push for higher onion prices

Srettha made the promise while meeting Ratchaburi people at the province’s central agricultural products market, called the Si Muang Market.
Ratchaburi was the third central province stop for Srettha following an overnight stay in Suphan Buri on Friday and in Kanchanaburi on Saturday.
Srettha was briefed by local officials that the Si Muang Market was one of the fresh markets that sold organic fruits and vegetables. About 7,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables are sold at the Si Muang Market each day and a lot of the produce is also exported to Malaysia, Singapore and Myanmar.
In his speech at the market, Srettha said his government would try to boost the income of farmers by three times within four years by raising the prices of farm products.
Srettha said that he had instructed the concerned government agencies to tackle the issue of falling prices of red onions and said that farmers must receive at least 20 baht per kilogram.
While farmers complained of the low prices of red onions, shops at the market were selling them at 50 baht per kg.
On the issue of high prices of vegetables because of drought, Srettha said he had told the Royal Irrigation Department to improve irrigation water allocation to farmers so that they could increase vegetable output, which should help bring down the prices.
Srettha also praised the Si Muang market as a role model for farmers to meet buyers directly without the need of middlemen.
During his visit to the market, Srettha was told by a vendor that he had to sell green chillies at 500 baht per kg because of the very price at which it came from Chiang Mai.
During his walk to greet the vendors, Srettha also tasted durian at a shop.
Many local people gave the PM roses, vegetables and pha khao ma clothes during his walk in the market.
A group of villagers also submitted a complaint to Srettha, saying they had not been paid yet for their land that was expropriated for a transport project in Nakhon Sawan. Srettha promised to have the transport minister look into the matter.
During the visit to Ratchaburi, Srettha was welcomed by Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang of the Bhumjaithai Party.
Several MPs from coalition partners, who are Ratchaburi MPs, were also present to welcome the prime minister. They included United Thai Nation Party MP Kulwalee Nopamornbodi, Palang Pracharath MP Boonying Nitikarnchana, and Palang Pracharath MP Chaithip Kamolphantip.
Srettha’s next stop would be Phetchaburi province on Monday where he will stay overnight and hold a mobile Cabinet meeting on Tuesday before returning to Bangkok.