Srettha promises Ratchaburi farmers to push for higher onion prices

Srettha made the promise while meeting Ratchaburi people at the province’s central agricultural products market, called the Si Muang Market.

Ratchaburi was the third central province stop for Srettha following an overnight stay in Suphan Buri on Friday and in Kanchanaburi on Saturday.

Srettha was briefed by local officials that the Si Muang Market was one of the fresh markets that sold organic fruits and vegetables. About 7,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables are sold at the Si Muang Market each day and a lot of the produce is also exported to Malaysia, Singapore and Myanmar.

In his speech at the market, Srettha said his government would try to boost the income of farmers by three times within four years by raising the prices of farm products.