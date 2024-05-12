Pimpatra orders speeding up of compensation for Map Ta Phut residents

An explosion occurred at Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal (MTT) on May 9, killing one worker and injuring three others. The explosion developed into a massive chemical fire and firefighters took about eight hours to put it out.
During the fire-fighting operation, local residents had to be relocated from their houses to nearby communities.
Pimpatra said she ordered the DIPROM to dispatch officials to survey the affected people and compensate them.
She said the department was also instructed to find sustainable jobs for the affected people.
Passakorn Chairat, director general of the DIPROM, said the industry minister would like all agencies of the ministry to survey the affected people and provide urgent help to them.
Passakorn said he has assigned the Rayong office of the department to coordinate with Rayong’s chief industry officer to provide necessities and medicine to residents of communities near the fire site.
Passakorn said his department would later come up with short-term and long-term measures for helping the affected communities.
The department would also dispatch officials to survey the communities affected by chemical-waste fires of the Win Process factory in Tambon Bang Butr in Rayong’s Ban Khai district on April 22, Passakorn added.