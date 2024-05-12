Pimpatra orders speeding up of compensation for Map Ta Phut residents

An explosion occurred at Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal (MTT) on May 9, killing one worker and injuring three others. The explosion developed into a massive chemical fire and firefighters took about eight hours to put it out.

During the fire-fighting operation, local residents had to be relocated from their houses to nearby communities.

Pimpatra said she ordered the DIPROM to dispatch officials to survey the affected people and compensate them.

She said the department was also instructed to find sustainable jobs for the affected people.