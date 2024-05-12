IPGA: Developing youth golfers to international level

On May 8, 2024, at The American School of Bangkok Green Valley, The International Preparatory Golf Academy (IPGA), an initiative of The American School of Bangkok Green Valley, made a significant announcement.
ASB Green Valley unveiled a strategic partnership with TaylorMade Golf Asia and CCK Group, globally renowned importers and distributors of golf equipment.
This collaboration aims to harness the potential of youth golfers, propelling them to excel at the international level.
For over 9 years, Lakkhana Disayasarin, the founder of The American School of Bangkok Green Valley, has been dedicated to utilizing the school's facilities to nurture the potential of the country's young golfers.
Her vision was to cultivate a generation of skilled youth golf athletes, a vision that has materialized through the numerous trophies won by the school's students.
Presently, the institute hosts over a hundred golfers annually, providing them with top-notch training and practice opportunities. Furthermore, the fruits of their labour are evident as more than 40 students have earned scholarships from prestigious universities in the United States.