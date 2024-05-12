IPGA: Developing youth golfers to international level

On May 8, 2024, at The American School of Bangkok Green Valley, The International Preparatory Golf Academy (IPGA), an initiative of The American School of Bangkok Green Valley, made a significant announcement.

ASB Green Valley unveiled a strategic partnership with TaylorMade Golf Asia and CCK Group, globally renowned importers and distributors of golf equipment.

This collaboration aims to harness the potential of youth golfers, propelling them to excel at the international level.