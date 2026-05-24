Ratchanok hunts third Malaysia Masters crown against Chen Yu Fei

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon will face China’s Chen Yu Fei in the women’s singles final of the Malaysia Masters 2026 on Sunday (May 24), as Thai badminton fans prepare for a packed day of finals in Kuala Lumpur.

The Perodua Malaysia Masters 2026 is being held from May 19–24 at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil, according to the Badminton Association of Malaysia. The tournament is one of the key events on the international badminton calendar, bringing together top players from around the world.