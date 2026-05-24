Ratchanok hunts third Malaysia Masters crown against Chen Yu Fei

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon will face China’s Chen Yu Fei in the women’s singles final of the Malaysia Masters 2026 on Sunday (May 24), as Thai badminton fans prepare for a packed day of finals in Kuala Lumpur.
The Perodua Malaysia Masters 2026 is being held from May 19–24 at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil, according to the Badminton Association of Malaysia. The tournament is one of the key events on the international badminton calendar, bringing together top players from around the world.
Ratchanok, known to Thai fans as “May”, booked her place in the final after defeating Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt 21-12, 21-12 in the semi-finals.
Chen Yu Fei also advanced in straight games, beating Japan’s Hina Akechi 21-11, 21-14 to set up the title showdown with Ratchanok.
The women’s singles final is scheduled for 1.20pm Thai time, with the match listed for live broadcast on True Sports 7.
Thai players will feature in three finals at this year’s Malaysia Masters.
In men’s singles, Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul will face China’s Li Shifeng after reaching another final this season. In mixed doubles, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai will meet China’s Gao Jiaxuan and Wei Yaxin in the championship match.