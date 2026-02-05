CP AXTRA Joins Asia EnwastExpo 2026, Reinforcing Regional Leadership in Food Waste Management

The event, one of Asia’s leading exhibitions and conference platforms for environmental solutions and waste management, was held under the theme “Empowering Asia’s Green Future.” The expo serves as a key forum for knowledge exchange, innovation sharing, and discussions on effective resource management to address Asia’s environmental challenges.

On this occasion, Mrs. Siriporn Dechsingha, Chief Corporate Sustainability and Communications Officer of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, joined a panel discussion titled “From Food Waste to National Opportunity: The Role of Government and Retail in Transforming Thailand’s Food System.” She shared insights into Thailand’s food waste situation, which remains a significant challenge in terms of environmental impact and efficient resource utilization. The retail sector plays a crucial role as a key connector between producers and consumers.