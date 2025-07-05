Min Aung Hlaing rejects World Bank’s economic forecast for Myanmar

Speaking at an economic coordination meeting held at the SAC office in Naypyidaw on July 2, the Senior General stated that the country’s economy is measured by its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and efforts are being made to improve it.

According to him, Myanmar’s GDP stood at US$76.4 billion in the 2024–2025 fiscal year, and the government is targeting US$81 billion in 2025–2026, a projected growth of US$5.2 billion.

He pointed out that while the World Bank initially expected Myanmar’s economy to grow by 2.5 %, it now predicts a contraction of the same figure. He insisted the international institution's calculations do not reflect the country’s true potential, emphasising that economic improvement is possible through collective effort.

“Our GDP is still low compared to neighbouring and ASEAN countries. If we want to change that, we must focus on developing our manufacturing sector,” said Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

He stressed that Myanmar’s economic backbone is agriculture and livestock-based manufacturing, and urged increased production of essential food items such as rice, oil, and fish to stabilise prices.