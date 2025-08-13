US Ambassador to Malaysia urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

This appeal follows a recent incident near the Cambodian border where a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine. Thailand has accused Cambodia of planting the device, an accusation that Cambodia denies.
"We condemn actions by either side that call into question the ceasefire, that violate the ceasefire," Kagan stated during the US Independence Day reception held at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.
He emphasised the importance of both countries taking appropriate steps to ensure their military and civilian personnel are committed to enforcing the ceasefire.
"I don't want to take a position on who's responsible. But we call on both countries to take all appropriate steps to ensure that their military and civilian personnel are doing everything possible to enforce the ceasefire," he said.
Kagan highlighted the necessity for both sides to fully implement the ceasefire and suggested that some form of monitoring could help maintain confidence between the two nations amid rising tensions.
The reception was held to celebrate the 249th anniversary of US independence on July 4 this year.
Jarod Lim
The Star
Asia News Network