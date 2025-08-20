Ministry of Commerce to host Thailand Local SDGs Plus Expo 2025 to promote eco-friendly products

This landmark event will spotlight local products aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aiming to expand domestic and international markets while fostering awareness of sustainability across Thai society.
Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Chakra Yodmani, announced the initiative, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs and creating an inclusive, resilient economy under its “MOC+” vision, eMpower and Optimise Commerce plus Sustainable Growth.
Themed “PLUS WITH POWER: Better Life, Better World, Better Economy”, the three-day trade fair will highlight the coherence between economic growth, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.
The event features more than 200 booths and 1,000+ SDG-aligned products curated through the Ministry’s network of 76 provincial commerce offices and relevant departments covering six categories:
• Food – including frozen goods, rice and processed fruits and vegetables
• Beverages
• Clothing, apparel and accessories
• Gifts and souvenirs
• Homeware and home decor – crafted from natural or recycled materials
• Health and beauty products
Expanding Market Opportunities for Local Entrepreneurs
In addition, the Expo will offer participating businesses opportunities to reach broader markets through the Ministry’s newly developed E-Catalogue, which will be circulated nationwide and through Thailand’s commercial Thai Trade Centres globally.
International buyers, hotels, local retailers and wholesalers have been invited to attend, with business matching and product pitching sessions set to drive high-value deals.
The Ministry projects the event could generate over 600 million baht in business transactions and pave the way for emerging startup unicorns.
A Platform for Learning, Innovation, and Green Living Beyond Commerce
The Expo will serve as a hub for sustainability education and innovation.
Themed exhibitions will be hosted by six leading organisations: the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the Agricultural Research Development Agency (ARDA), the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT), the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO), the Department of Community Development and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
A full schedule of panel discussions, DIY workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions will engage visitors on topics like environmental innovation, health and wellness and the role of youth in driving global change.
The highlights include:
• “Think Global, Act Local: Youth Driving Global Change” – by young environmentalist Sai Scott
• “Sensory & Wellness Lifestyle” – by professional dietitian Kritchana Hutapat
• “Climate Positive Products: Get to Know Conservation Products” – by nature conservationist Kornchanok Hutapat Interactive DIY sessions — such as floral candle making, eco-style moss ball décor and natural fabric printing - will be open to the public free of charge.
Join the Movement for a Sustainable Future
“We invite everyone, including entrepreneurs— regardless of age or background —especially health enthusiasts and environmentally or socially conscious youth, to be a part of this green movement at the Thailand Local SDGs Plus Expo 2025,” said Chakra. “Together, let’s create a ‘Better Life, Better World and Better Economy’.”