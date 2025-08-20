Ministry of Commerce to host Thailand Local SDGs Plus Expo 2025 to promote eco-friendly products

This landmark event will spotlight local products aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aiming to expand domestic and international markets while fostering awareness of sustainability across Thai society.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Chakra Yodmani, announced the initiative, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs and creating an inclusive, resilient economy under its “MOC+” vision, eMpower and Optimise Commerce plus Sustainable Growth.

Themed “PLUS WITH POWER: Better Life, Better World, Better Economy”, the three-day trade fair will highlight the coherence between economic growth, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

The event features more than 200 booths and 1,000+ SDG-aligned products curated through the Ministry’s network of 76 provincial commerce offices and relevant departments covering six categories: