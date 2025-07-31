Thai business leaders rally behind ‘7 Transformations’ to drive SDGs at landmark GCNT Expo 2025

Thailand’s largest sustainability event, GCNT Expo 2025, kicked off on Wednesday with a stark reminder: the world has achieved just 18% of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), leaving only five years to meet the 2030 deadline.

Held at True Digital Park Bangkok, the three-day expo has drawn more than 130 private-sector organisations, government leaders, and thousands of students.

Under the theme "Forward SDGs Faster Together", the event showcases over 100 sessions of panels and workshops aimed at accelerating national and global progress toward sustainable development.

A wake-up call from global leaders

In her opening address, Sanda Ojiambo, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, stressed that time is running out to create the future we want.

“Geopolitical instability, widening inequality, and climate change are undermining progress and threatening both the public and private sectors,” she said. “But when businesses, governments, youth, and civil society come together, transformative change becomes possible.”

She highlighted that more than 20,000 companies in 160 countries have joined the UN Global Compact, including over 130 Thai firms.

“Together, we can reduce emissions, protect ecosystems, ensure gender parity, and build stronger companies and fairer societies,” Ojiambo added.



