Thai business leaders rally behind ‘7 Transformations’ to drive SDGs at landmark GCNT Expo 2025

Thailand’s largest sustainability event, GCNT Expo 2025, kicked off on Wednesday with a stark reminder: the world has achieved just 18% of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), leaving only five years to meet the 2030 deadline.
Held at True Digital Park Bangkok, the three-day expo has drawn more than 130 private-sector organisations, government leaders, and thousands of students.
Under the theme "Forward SDGs Faster Together", the event showcases over 100 sessions of panels and workshops aimed at accelerating national and global progress toward sustainable development.
A wake-up call from global leaders
In her opening address, Sanda Ojiambo, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, stressed that time is running out to create the future we want.
“Geopolitical instability, widening inequality, and climate change are undermining progress and threatening both the public and private sectors,” she said. “But when businesses, governments, youth, and civil society come together, transformative change becomes possible.”
She highlighted that more than 20,000 companies in 160 countries have joined the UN Global Compact, including over 130 Thai firms.
“Together, we can reduce emissions, protect ecosystems, ensure gender parity, and build stronger companies and fairer societies,” Ojiambo added.
Thailand’s ‘7 Transformations’ roadmap
Suphachai Chearavanont, President of the Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT) and Chief Executive Officer of the Charoen Pokphand Group, unveiled a comprehensive “7 Transformations” (7Ts) framework.
He explained that the 7Ts would help Thailand navigate global disruptions—from AI to environmental crises—while advancing its sustainability agenda.
The 7Ts are:
Table: Develop sustainable food systems and agriculture to strengthen soft power
Tourism: Promote environmentally conscious tourism practices
Tech: Leverage innovation and digital tools to achieve sustainability
Trade: Build sustainable value chains in commerce, finance, logistics, and services
Talents: Equip the workforce with digital skills and sustainability mindsets
Transition: Ensure a just shift to clean energy and empower SMEs
Trust: Reinforce governance, transparency, and monitoring
Of these, Suphachai highlighted the seventh transformation, Trust, as particularly significant. He explained that trust is essential in fostering collaboration across the private sector.
The role of organisations like the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is critical in promoting transparency and encouraging listed companies to disclose sustainability reports.
Suphachai also underscored the importance of a shift towards a cashless society, driven by e-Government initiatives and digital identity systems, to reduce the underground economy, which is estimated to account for 50% of GDP.
Government backs public-private partnership
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, in his opening remarks, described the GCNT Expo 2025 as a powerful reflection of Thailand's private sector leadership in sustainability.
He emphasized the event's role as a catalyst in advancing the nation’s SDGs through collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil society.
“The government fully recognizes the importance of sustainable development and is committed to aligning policies and laws with this mission,” Pichai stated.
He highlighted forthcoming policies, such as carbon emissions reduction targets for industries, alongside efforts to develop human resources as a core pillar of sustainable growth.
Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office Jiraporn Sindhuprai addressed the vital role of Soft Power and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles in advancing Thailand towards its SDGs.
She noted that the government is focused on creating a comprehensive Soft Power ecosystem, from grassroots initiatives like the One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) programme, to promoting creative industries and globalising Thai products.
“Thailand's Soft Power holds significant potential, particularly in food, music, design, traditional medicine, and cultural tourism,” Jiraporn said. “These sectors can be directly connected to our SDG goals, driving sustainable development.”
She added that the cooperation of all sectors, particularly businesses committed to the UN Global Compact principles, would be key to building a sustainable and high-quality economy and society.
“Soft Power is the creative force that will help Thailand overcome challenges and achieve its SDG goals with its unique identity,” Jiraporn concluded.
Pioneering sustainability education
The event also reinforced long-term sustainability efforts through a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GCNT and Thammasat University to launch Thailand’s first Bachelor of Science in Sustainability Management.
This pioneering programme integrates academic knowledge with practical skills across all seven transformation pillars—spanning science, environment, business, and society.
The curriculum aims to produce graduates equipped with the capabilities, real-world experience, and ethical foundations to meet the private sector's evolving needs and to support national SDG goals.
Suphachai emphasised that talent development is a key pillar of transformation.
“Investment in people—especially youth and vulnerable groups—delivers the highest returns in building a sustainable future. Youth are the true leaders of change.”
GCNT plans to expand the curriculum to other universities and establish Sustainability Learning Centres in schools and institutions across the country, helping embed all 17 SDG goals in early education and promoting practical problem-solving and civic engagement among young people.
Suphachai also highlighted the growing threat of automation and artificial intelligence, noting that over 50% of global jobs could be automated by 2045. 'Transformation is not a choice—it’s a necessity,' he stated, underscoring the need for a skilled workforce to support sustainable development.
Acknowledging national security concerns amid ongoing border tensions, Suphachai paid tribute to fallen soldiers: 'Peace and security are the foundations of economic development and sustainability. Global conflicts directly impact livelihoods, supply chains, and business continuity.'
In closing, he called for national transformation: 'Let us transform crisis into opportunity, restore confidence, eliminate inequality, transition to sustainable business practices, build a more inclusive world, and create a better future for all.'